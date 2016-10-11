It’s National Sausage Pizza Day. Are you hungry?

Happy National Sausage Pizza Day!
Oct. 11 is the day of the year set aside to celebrate this popular pizza topping. Even though pepperoni is the most popular topping, according to foodimentary.com, there are still plenty of people who enjoy that sauasage on top of their cheese and sauce.
Foodimentary.com also says that about 93 percent of Americans eat at least one pizza every month, and if you’re hungry for some, here are a few places that you can visit for dinner tonight.
The most popular pizza on the menu at this restaurant at 6401 Clayton Ave. in St. Louis is topped with Italian sausage, Volpi pepperoni and pepper bacon. You can get it in one of two sizes — 12 inch and 18 inch.
There’s only three Pantera’s Pizza owners still standing, and that means you can still enjoy The Hunk, the restaurant’s signature pizza. It’s got pepperoni, beef sausage, mushrooms, black olives, and onions and weighs five pounds. Or you can enjoy the Ultimeat, which has bacon, ham, Italian sausage, hamburger and pepperoni. The restaurant is at 1522 Troy Road in Edwardsville.
The slogan at the new Flamentco’s The Place American Eatery says it all: “We’re pretty sure you haven’t tried your favorite pizza.” The most popular pizza is the Carnivore with four different types of meat.
When a dumpster fire caused Peel Wood Fire Pizza in O’Fallon to close for a week-and-a-half earlier this year, a lot of pizza fans started counting down the minutes until its reopening. Now they’re back and ready to serve you your favorite.
Would you rather make your own pizza?
Make these Mini Tortilla Crust Pizzas and celebrate National Sausage Pizza Day by substituting either Italian or pork sausage for the pepperoni in this recipe.
