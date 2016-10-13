Gander holds Waterfowl Expo on Saturday

On Saturday, it’s time to get ready for waterfowl hunting season at Gander Mountain in O’Fallon. The store’s Waterfowl Expo will offer seminars, a build-a-call activity for kids, a chance to win a $500 Gander Mountain gift card, as well as a gift for the first 100 customers who spend $25 or more.
Three seminars will be held: At 9 a.m., Neil Collier from Mossy Oak will teach Waterfowl 101; at 10 a.m., Bobby Wills from Hard Core will discuss retriever training; and at 11 a.m., Chris Robbins from Gander Mountain will showcase new gear for the season.
