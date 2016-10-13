BND Magazine

October 13, 2016 9:05 AM

Gander holds Waterfowl Expo on Saturday

By Suzanne Boyle

On Saturday, it’s time to get ready for waterfowl hunting season at Gander Mountain in O’Fallon. The store’s Waterfowl Expo will offer seminars, a build-a-call activity for kids, a chance to win a $500 Gander Mountain gift card, as well as a gift for the first 100 customers who spend $25 or more.

Three seminars will be held: At 9 a.m., Neil Collier from Mossy Oak will teach Waterfowl 101; at 10 a.m., Bobby Wills from Hard Core will discuss retriever training; and at 11 a.m., Chris Robbins from Gander Mountain will showcase new gear for the season.

