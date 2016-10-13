Check out fall fashions at metro-east shops

Samantha Helton models a trendy faux fur poncho ($49) and distressed jeggings ($48) from Minerva Boutique in downtown Lebanon.
Take your basic black dress and add color with a tasseled kimono jacket ($46) from Minerva in downtown Lebanon.
Samantha Helton wears a gray stretchy, all-cotton tunic ($60) from Minerva Boutique in downtown Lebanon. The distressed jeggings ($48) come in a variety of colors.
Felted wool wristlets are $32 from Minerva in downtown Lebanon.
Short suede booties from Fly London ($140-$160) are made in Spain. You’ll find them at Minerva Boutique in downtown Lebanon.
Vibrant Vida Boutique owner Amanda Oelze and daughter Isla are ready for fall. Amanda wears a sienna blanket vest ($58) over a soft white tee and black stretchy jeans ($52). Isla’s clothes also are sold at the shop.
This leather bomber jacket ($239) from Vibrant Vida Boutique in Lebanon has tiny ruffles on the shoulder seams.
Feminine small prints and a ruffle at the neckline are big for fall at Vibrant Vida Boutique in Lebanon.
Red and black “buffalo plaid” styles are big for fall. Mom and kids get to dress alike at Vibrant Vida Boutique in Lebanon.
Fall fashion is influenced this year with ’90s-style accessories, including chokers. This goldtone mesh one ($14) is from Vibrant Vida Boutique in Lebanon.
This yellow open-weave sweater ($48) is from Vibrant Vida Boutique in Lebanon.
Carole Anthony models a stylish black tunic with an uneven hem and striped trim ($86), plus colorful Treska jewelry, all from Basket Case in downtown Lebanon.
Animal print meets fall colors in this cowl-neck tunic ($160) from Basket Case in downtown Lebanon.
Add a little gypsy to your wardrobe. The patchwork shawl ($24.99) and set of bangles ($6.99) are from World Market in Shiloh.
The dusty pink and blue scarf ($19.99) and beaded choker ($14.99) are from World Market in Shiloh.
Ruffles are back for Fall 2016. This sheer Isabella blouse in burnt sienna ($34.99) is from World Market in Shiloh.
Camel is the color for fall, shown here in a long slim vest ($39.99) from Target in Shiloh.
Camel and mustard yellow are big colors for fall. The cloche felt hat and cardigan, each $22.95, are from Target.
Fashion blogger Jance Staten, 26, of O’Fallon, wears 2016 Fall’s tan blazer and distressed jeans.
Fashion blogger Jance Staten, 26, of O’Fallon, wears 2016 Fall’s trendy long sweater vest, skinny jeans and short boots.