Religion briefs

Secular Franciscans open house
The Secular Franciscans will host an open house from 1:45 to 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Teresa’s School basement in Belleville. For information, call Peggy Overmann at 618-424-7792 or the Rev. Stan Konieczny at 618-234-2068.
October 15, 2016 11:52 PM
