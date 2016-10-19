Thursday briefs

Immigrant symposium to be held at SIUE
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will host a one-day symposium called “Immigrants in Our Midst: Unleashing the Economic Power of Our New Americans” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4 in Morris University Center. Activities will include panel discussions and presentations, including keynote speaker Michele Waslin, senior research and policy analyst with the American Immigration Council. The symposium is sponsored by the Illinois International Trade Center in SIUE’s School of Business and the Department of Foreign Languages and Literature. Admission is $10 in advance or $15 at the door, which includes a networking lunch and parking. For more information or to register, visit www.siue.edu/educationaloutreach.
Swordfishing captain to speak at McKendree
Commercial fisherman and author Linda Greenlaw will share “Lessons from the Sea” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at McKendree University’s Hettenhausen Center for the Arts. America’s only female swordfishing captain first came to the public’s attention in the book “The Perfect Storm.” She was later featured on the Discovery Channel series “Swords: Life on the Line” from 2009 to 2011. She has appeared on many TV shows and written several books. She has worked as a consultant for the Kenyan government and a Dubai-based company establishing baseline fisheries resource statistics off the coast of Kenya and Somalia. She operates a custom boat shop, works on a mystery series and fishes for lobster and halibut. Admission is free, but reservations are recommend. Call the Hett box office at 618-537-6863 or visit www.thehett.com.
CEO Empowerment Day planned in Collinsville
Former White House correspondent and Granite City native Peter Maer will be the special guest at CEO Empowerment Day Friday at Gateway Center in Collinsville. Hours are 8 to 11 a.m. The event is being hosted by The Nicol Foundation, a non-profit organization in Granite City that supports “faith-based American exceptionalism.” Admission is free, but registration is required. Donations are welcome from businesses and individuals to help off-set student costs. Prior to Maer’s retirement in 2015, he covered the presidential beat for CBS news for 17 years. He was formerly assigned to the White House by NBC Radio and Mutual Broadcasting. His assignments included world summits, political conventions, campaigns and elections. For more information, call 618-931-2333.
Comments