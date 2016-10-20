Artist and designer creates urban loft in renovated downtown Edwardsville building

The loft has 20-foot-high ceilings, exposed brick walls, hickory floors and a mixture of antique, modern and industrial-style furnishings and accents, including an old surveying scope next to the window.
Amanda Thoron is an abstract painter, design consultant, rental property owner and mother of six children. She poses in her recently renovated, 3,000-square-foot loft apartment in downtown Edwardsville.
The loft’s living room features a 12-foot-long brown leather couch that’s been distressed, a wooden cart from the old Lemp Brewery that serves as a coffee table and a handmade vintage Moroccan wool rug.
Amanda Thoron allocated space for a large art studio in her downtown Edwardsville loft. She pulls out rubber mats to protect the hickory floor when working on her abstract paintings.
The loft’s master bedroom has a headboard made of a stained-glass window from a church. The 8-foot-plus-tall wooden door was salvaged from a St. Louis mansion that was demolished.
The loft’s master bedroom headboard is made of a stained-glass window from an old church, one example of owner Amanda Thoron’s interest in architectural salvage.
Collinsville artist Aaron Wood, also known as the “Hollywood Indian,” designed and fabricated this steel fireplace and mantel with an antique-bronze and black patina for the loft’s living room.
Amanda Thoron saved this vintage sink from a vacant apartment in her building to use as a wash station in her renovated loft and art studio. One of her abstract paintings hangs above it.
The loft’s modern master bath includes a dark vanity, white bowl-shaped bathtub, glass shower and industrial-style fixtures. A wooden door leads to the walk-in closet and laundry.
The clawfoot tub in the loft’s guest bathroom sits under an oil painting by ....
Most walls in Amanda Thoron’s loft are exposed brick. Original hardwood floors were in poor condition, so she replaced them. Tall wooden doors came from a St. Louis mansion that was demolished.
The loft’s kitchen features dark European-style cabinets, built-in shelving, stainless-steel appliances, industrial fixtures and white subway tiles in a herringbone pattern.
The work of local artists is scattered throughout the loft and shown here on shelves attached to European-style kitchen cabinets and backed by white subway tiles in a herringbone pattern.
Amanda Thoron, 40, of Edwardsville, third from left, poses for a family portrait with her children, from left, Ean, 16, Violet, 10, Sierra, 19, and triplets Sadie, Clinton and Bethany, 7.
Provided
Owner Amanda Thoron had a carpenter make four double bunk beds for guests and her six children, ages 7 to 19, using wood from walls torn down during loft renovation.
The loft’s covered deck overlooks the Madison County jail and courthouse parking lot and a patch of green space that owner Amanda Thoron plans to turn into a community garden.
Amanda Thoron calls her storefront in downtown Edwardsville the “J Building” to honor an inspiring friend named Jeannie Flynn Krebs. The lower level houses a children’s home-decor store called Where They Roam.
