Belleville
Optimist Club — Noon Tuesday, Oct. 25, Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Program: Marion Medical Mission with Kimberly Richey. Guests welcome.
Collinsville
Collinsville Senior Citizens Club — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. Refreshments and bingo after the meeting. The Center is at 420 E. Main St., Colllinsville.
Fairview Heights
Fairview Heights Woman’s Club — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Speaker: Alice Toth on “Everglades of Florida” Hostesses: Kathy Frawley and Theresa Rapps.
