BND Magazine

October 22, 2016 10:15 AM

Club news

Belleville

Optimist Club — Noon Tuesday, Oct. 25, Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Program: Marion Medical Mission with Kimberly Richey. Guests welcome.

Collinsville

Collinsville Senior Citizens Club — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. Refreshments and bingo after the meeting. The Center is at 420 E. Main St., Colllinsville.

Fairview Heights

Fairview Heights Woman’s Club — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Speaker: Alice Toth on “Everglades of Florida” Hostesses: Kathy Frawley and Theresa Rapps.

Related content

BND Magazine

Comments

Videos

Relleke's Pumpkin Patch is action-filled in October

View more video

Entertainment Videos