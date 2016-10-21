What’s happening Oct. 20-26 includes fall craft shows, meat shoots, Halloween events and a car show in Millstadt

CARDS AND GAMES
▪ Euchre tournament — 7 p.m. Friday, Smithton Senior Center, 711 S Main St, Smithton, partner night; everyone welcome.
▪ Glo Bingo — Doors open at 6 p.m. Friday; bingo at 7:30 p.m., Collinsville V.F.W., 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville; $20 per person in advance; $25 at door. Includes six bingo cards, glow hat and glow dabber; $5 per additional six bingo cards. Information: 618-344-7195.
DANCES
▪ Polka dance — 2:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St., Madison. Music by Mike Wisnewski (The Polka Connections). Sandwiches for purchase.
▪ Square and round dance — 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Fred Walker calling squares; Bob Pyles cueing rounds. Information: Eunice Peterson, 618-660-6030.
▪ Ballroom dance — 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Music by The Casuals.
EVENTS
▪ Memorial Foundation’s Unique Spirits and Treats — 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, St. Clair Country Club. Wine and craft beer samples paired with chocolate; silent and oral auction. Items include autographed Michael Kors purse, wine, jewelry and more. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and cash bar; cost is $50 per person. Proceeds benefit Harold and Dixie LePere Breast Health Center at Memorial Hospital. Information: 618-257-5659 or register online at www.mymemorialnetwork.com/breast-health-fundraiser.
▪ “Closing Days of the Civl War’ — 7 p.m. Thursday talk by Bob Stephens at Allscheid-Metzger Gallery, Monroe County History Museum, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. Tours may be scheduled for any day or time by calling 618-514-1628; donations appreciated.
▪ Plant Sale — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. St. Clair County Garden Club is selling plants from members’ gardens. Information about the club or sale: Marti, 618-476-9228.
▪ Holiday Boutique by Lincoln Trail Decorative Artists — Preview night Thursday, 4-8 p.m. refreshments and attendance prizes, $5 entrance fee; free 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Carrington Place Clubhouse, 3900 Essex Blvd., Belleville. Halloween, fall and Christmas crafts, painting, floral, wreath, ceramics, personalization and more.
▪ Ladies Night Out — 5-8 p.m. Thursday downtown Belleville. $5, benefits Hospice of Southern Illinois. Starts at Ben’s, 112 E. Main St; after party, Big Daddys, 313 E. Main St., $10 dinner buffet, DJ costume party and contest, costumes judged at 8; drawing for a bowling party for 25 at Bel-Air.
▪ Indoor Yard Sale — 4-7 p.m. Friday early bird, $5; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, free. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East (Routes 13 and 159). Free parking; handicapped accessible; vendor space: $35 per 8-foot table. Bargains, treasures and finds, new and used merchandise.
▪ Fall Festival — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Free. RSVP Country Band, festival food, games, cake walk, pony cart rides.
▪ Live Music — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Friday, Paul Bonn & The Bluesmen; on Saturday, Razed on Radio. Sit “N” Bull Saloon & Eatery, 31 S. Mill St., New Memphis.
▪ Vendor Blender-Chili Cookoff-Craft Fair — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, St. Clair Village clubhouse, 409 Carlyle East, Belleville. Holiday fun, prizes, games and samples. Event is free.
▪ Kashmir Dash 5K Run/Walk — 5:30 p.m. Friday, SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. $25 before race day; $30 day of race. Awards to top three runners. To register online, visit thankyou.swic.edu/5k or call 618-235-2700, ext. 5663.
▪ Book and Bake Sale — 6-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; St. Mary’s School basement, 1722 W. Main St., Belleville. Books, sports equipment, trophies, baked goods.
▪ Bands of America Marching Band Competition — 10:30 a.m.-8:45 p.m. Friday; 7:15 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Saturday. Gates will reopen at 6:15 p.m. for finals. The Dome at America’s Center, 901 N. Broadway, St. Louis. 65 high school marching bands; top 14 advance to evening finals. Cost: $18 Friday; $20 Saturday; $24 for finals; $51 day pass for both. Information: musicforall.org or 800-848-2263. Tickets also available at the gate.
▪ Comedy Night — Doors open at 8 p.m. Friday; show starts at 9. Crehan’s Irish Pub, 5500 North Belt West, Bellevile. $10 in advance; $15 at door. Features Matt Collins who toured with actor John Witherspoon and “Saturday Night Live’s” Tracy Morgan. Opener is Andrea Cockrell. Information: 618-234-6500.
▪ Annual Fall Festival — 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Calvary Assembly of God, 611 McClintock Ave., Belleville. Free food, games and prizes. DJ will play favorite Christian hits. Information: 618-277-0122
▪ Fall festival — 7-10 p.m. Saturday; doors open at 6:30. Smithton Senior Center, 711 Main St., Smithton. BYOB. Soft drinks, ice, snacks and chips available. Tickets, $15 or $18 at the door. For tickets, call 618-979-4313 or 618-473-3446.
▪ Business and wellness exhibit — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon (Next to Menards). Sponsored by Women’s Association of Social Professionals Inc. to enhance lives of women. Information on self defense, finance, yoga, zumba, free water and popcorn, attendance prizes. Free. Information: www.waspsupport4women.com or 618-277-9277.
▪ Rock ‘n’ Roll Hands to Help dinner auction, chicken and beer dance — 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 East U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Tickets, $15 in advance; $20 at the door; children 12 and under, free. Chicken from 5-9 p.m.; bring sides and snacks for your table. Draft beer, wine, soda and juice included in ticket price. Cash bar, 5-11 p.m. Coolest cooler raffle/50/50; silent auction; attendance prizes. Live music 7-11 p.m. by F.O.G. Hands to Help offers free massage therapy to terminal, elderly and disabled patients. Information: 618-235-8853 or kelloycrocken@yahoo.com
▪ Huge Rummage Sale — 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Signal Hill Lutheran, 8100 W. Main St., Belleville, Bag sale, noon to 2 p.m.
▪ Fall Craft Show — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, O’Fallon First United Methodist Church, 504 E Highway 50, O’Fallon, Free. Handcrafted items.
▪ Save the Tower Classic Car Show — register 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday; show from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Mertz Ford, 100 E. Washington, Millstadt. Cost: $20 per vehicle. Music by Best Sounds Entertainment. Pulled pork sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, baked goods, Water Tower merchandise. Information: Melva at 618-476-7933 or millstadttinman@gmail.com Sponsor: Friends of the Old Millstadt Water Tower
▪ Live music — 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Motown Review; 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Street Garage Band; Kaskaskia Riverhouse, 1 Harbor Point Drive, New Athens. Information: 618-475-2223.
▪ E-Waste Recycling Day — 9 a.m-3 p.m. Saturday, Shiloh Community Park, 14 Park Drive (behind Klucker Hall), Shiloh. Includes appliances, batteries, flat screen TVs/monitors (for a fee) , computers, copiers, printers, cell phones, keyboards, scanners, cables, stereo equipment. Information: 314-696-2367. Sponsored by BSA Troop 40 and the Village of Shiloh.
▪ Chicken/Roast Pork Dinner & Dance — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; dance 2-5:30 p.m. with music by Rendition, Germantown American Legion, 1105 Sycamore St., Germantown
▪ St. Patrick’s Annual Wurstmarkt and Country Store — 10 a.m. Mass; noon, meat shoot; country store; family-style dinner, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Carry outs available. Information: 618-458-6875.
▪ Hidden Lake Winery Oktoberfest, 2-5 p.m Sunday, Hidden Lake Winery, Aviston. Free. Music by George Portz and His Friends of Bluegrass with Brenda Cook. Bluegrass, Cajun and Country. Also German/Aerican food and beer available. Information: 618-632-1384.
▪ Turkey Raffle — 1-6 p.m. Sunday, St. Agatha’s Parish Center, 207 S. Market St., New Athens. Beverages available. Free chicken sandwiches will be served. New Athens Knights of Columbus.
▪ Duck and Goose Call Auction — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Road, Belleville. Sponsored by Mississippi Valley Duck Hunters of Illinois. Free; open to public. Duck and goose calls from Illinois call makers; raffles, Kimber micro concealed carry; pheasant hunt. Free lunch. See Facebook page: www.facebook.com/MVDHIL
FOOD
▪ Fall Chicken Dinner — -7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Corpus Christi Church Parish Center, 206 Rasp St., Shiloh. The home-style fried chicken dinner costs $11 for adults; and $5 for children 6-12. Sides include Italian mostaccioli, Southern green beans, herb dressing, mashed potatoes, sweet and sour cole slaw, chunky applesauce, dinner rolls, dessert and drinks. Take-out will be available. Buckets of chicken (10 pieces) cost $12.
▪ Pork sausage and roast beef dinner — 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 12454 Illinois 143, Highland. All you can eat. Adults, $10; children 10 and under, free. Carry outs available. Sausage sales and auxilitary raff. Benefits local charities. Information: 618-654-9049.
▪ Scottish Rite Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m., 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. By the pound, plate or sandwich
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, Cajun cut-ups, crab cakes, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, Illinois 157, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. Senior plate starting at $4.99. 618-345-1492.
▪ Columbia American Legion Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Cut-up cod, farm-raised catfish fillets, breaded butterfly shrimp, hot dogs. Sandwiches or plates with choice of two sides. Sampler plate with three kinds of fish, hush puppies and choice of two sides. Eat in or carryout. Open bar: $1 sodas and $2 long necks.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt.
▪ Fried Chicken — 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. All you can eat. Adults $10; $8 seniors; $5 children (12 and younger). Sponsored by Millstadt VFW Post 22.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Sponsored by KC and Ladies Auxiliary. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Sponsored by Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805 and Ladies Auxiliary. Fried and grilled fish and chicken, homemade sides and desserts. Children’s menu. To-go orders delivered to car. 618-624-2651.
▪ O’Fallon Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 p.m.-8 p.m. every Friday, O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryout available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Scott VFW Post 4183 Fish Fry — 5-9 p.m. outside Scott Air Force Base, Belleville Gate. Information, call 618-746-9801.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Sponsored by Eagles No. 545. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken strip plates. Sides. Eat in or carryout, 618-624-5412. Auxiliary bake sale for charity.
▪ St. Mary Parish Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, St. Mary School basement, 1706 W. Main St., Belleville. Dine in or carry out. Cod or walleye sandwich, plate or by the pound, homemade potato salad, fries, onion rings, spaghetti, cole slaw and desserts.
▪ Summerfield Fish Fry — 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Summerfield Lions Club, 100 E. Park St., Summerfield. 618-934-3841 or 618-334-3177.
▪ Swansea Fish Fry — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Swansea Fish Stand, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, shrimp. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Choice of cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp, 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
HALLOWEEN
▪ Haunted Happenings — Looking Glass Playhouses story-telling tour, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 & 22, Costumed guides escort you through downtown Lebanon to hear stories of the unusual, the creepy and down-right scary. $5. 90-minute tours leave every 15 minutes from 7-8:45 p.m. Friday; 8-8:45 on Saturday. Reservations or information: 618-530-6124 or dongi33@aol.com
▪ Ghost stories in the cemetery — 7 p.m. Sunday; doors open at 6. Tickets, $5; available at Mascoutah Public Library (and at door if any are left) Luke Naliborski, author, Alton Hauntings tour guide and Mascoutah resident tells tales of the supernatural and first-hand encounters from his book, “Ghosts Never Say Boo.” His frightening and often hilarious stories leave guests with cold chills. At Espenschied Chapel, 317 County Road, Mascoutah. Doors open at 6. tickets also at Luke’s shop, I Had That, inside Collectors Corner, 2045 West Highway 50, Fairview Heights.
▪ Fall Fest and Boo Bash Block Party — 7-8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, Pentecostals of Troy, 8965 Illinois 162, Troy. Children ages 11 and under and their families are invitied. Trunk or treat, bounce houses, bonfire, food and gramd. Information: www.pentecostalsoftroy.org or call 618-667-6054
▪ Trunk or Treat at SWIC — 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, SWIC Belleville campus M3/M4 parking lot, 2500 Carlyle Ave. treats and SWIC’s Culinary Arts Club will serve dinner. Free and open to the public. Food sale proceeds benefit Culinary Arts Club. Inforamtion: Jeff Blue, 618-235-2700, ext. 5442.
▪ Haunted Inn Murder Mystery, “Polter-Heist” — audience participation murder mystery with dinner served by Turkey Hill Grange cooks. 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 (dinner at 7:45) and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $25 for one; $45 for a couple. Information and reservations: 618-236-9667 or 618-233-6254 or email laneclass@gmail.com. Turkey Hill Grange is at Green Mount Road and Illinois 15, Belleville.
▪ Belleville Halloween Trick-or-Treat — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, downtown Belleville on East Main St. between High and Charles streets. Information: 618-233-6518, ext 1245. Free event for kids 12 and younger wearing a costume and accompanied by a parent or adult guardian. Hot dogs, treats, Eckert’s Farm wagon rides, Survive Alive House tours, & more. No pets, bicycles, or skateboards allowed.
▪ Sycamore Village Community decorated pumpkin contest — Drop off your decorated pumpkin from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 24-28, at 225 Castellano Dr, Swansea. Trick-or-Treat and pumpkin awards, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 29
▪ Columbia Hi-Jinks and Scare Square — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, Historic Main Street and City Hall parking lot; trick or treating and activities for the kids. Trick or treat at Historic Main Street businesses. Costume contest at noon at City Hall Fountain Park. Activities, goodies, music, and refreshments at City Hall Fountain Park. Information: 618-281-7144 ext. 134
▪ Edwardville children’s costume contest — Register by 11:30 a.m. Saturday at City Park Bandstand; judging at noon, grouped by ages. Also a pet category. Event is followed by trick-or-treating on Main Street. Suzuki Strings play at 11 a.m.; Walgreens photo opp.
▪ Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade — 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31., The parade will leave Lincoln Middle School parking lot at Schwarz & West streets, travel east on St. Louis Street to Vandalia Street, then north on North Main Street and will disband at High Street. Theme is TV Classics. Marching bands, school groups, organizations, entertainers, and more than 100 floats. Information: http://www.edglenchamber.com/halloween-parade.htm
▪ Trunk or Treat and a Halloween Check Point — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 in Waterloo. Cars line Main Street and hand out candy to trick or treaters. Kids get their picture taken for free; candy checkpoint at Waterloo Fire Department; hot dogs, popcorn and drinks provided free to children at the Fire Department. Sponsored by local churches, Monroe County EMS, Waterloo Police Department and the Waterloo Police Department.
▪ Trick or Treating at St. Clair Square — Mall-wide trick or treating from 5-6 p.m. Oct. 31. Stop by stores that post a designated trick or treating sign in their window to receive special goodies. For children ages 12 and under. Please no costumes or masks for adults. While supplies last.
MEAT SHOOT
▪ Belleville South Bassmasters Meat Shoot — noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Swansea Improvement Hall, 216 Service St. Free ham and bean soup.
▪ Meat Shoot — noon Sunday, American Legion Post 1937 at TR’s Place, 901 Concordia Church Rd., Belleville. Shoot and wheel rounds. Attendance prizes. Free food. House gun available.
THEATER
▪ Murder Medium Rare Mystery Dinner Theatre — Doors open at 6 Saturday, Nov. 5; fried chicken dinner buffet at 6:30. $25 per person. Althoff Catholic High School Heritage Hall, 5401 W. Min St., Belleville. Altlhoff performance arts students will be hosts and wait staff; cast includes Mike Wells, Sean Ditch, Kyle Nordmann and Cole Nordmann; with friends Chrissie Kinsella-Cissell, Kevin Bowman and Erin Falde; special guest, actress Cammie Middleton.Reservations: Elaine Laws 618-660-5618 or Elaws@althoffcatholic.org
TRIVIA
▪ Trivia night — doors open at 6:30 p.m; trivia at 7 p.m. Saturday. St. James Father Freund Parish Center, Millstadt. $10 per player, 6 to 8 players per team. Survivor round and mulligans available. Bring your own snacks, beverages available. Silent auction and raffle. Informationand reservations: 618-476-3731. Benefits Sandra M. Bereitschaft Meals on Wheels Foundation.
How to send your event
- Deadline: noon Monday. What’s Happening runs events happening from Thursday though the next Wednesday in Thursday’s Lifestyle section.
- Email: lifestyle@bnd.com
- Fax: 618-236-9773
- Mail: What’s Happening, c/o Lifestyle, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427.
- Information: call 618-239-2641.
- Please include: Event, time, date, location, admission cost and special features. Also, a daytime phone number we can contact if we need more information.
