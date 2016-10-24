Even a zombie can create these 5 fun Halloween party treats

Halloween treats should be a no-brainer.
While in an ideal world we want to make an amazing cake or treats for the kids or the party, in the real world we’re lucky if we remember to buy a couple giant bags of candy to give out to trick-or-treaters.
With that in mind, these five Halloween treats are beyond easy. All of them start with store shortcuts, from ice cream sandwiches to box cake mix to sandwich cookies. You’ll also have to invest in a few edible accessories. Depending on the recipe, you’ll need marshmallows, chocolate chips, M&Ms, sprinkles and maybe some ghostly Peeps.
OK, you also have to know how to spell out “RIP” in icing, but just buy a tube of the icing and you’re good to go.
SWIC Trunk or Treat
What: Kids can enjoy outdoor trick-or-treating and fun activities. Event is free and open to the public. Plus, there will be snacks (like the Tin Foil S’mores recipe) and food to purchase made by and benefitting the SWIC Culinary Arts Club.
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Southwestern Illinois College Belleville Campus parking lot M3/M4
Information: 618-235-2700, Ext. 5442. The event is presented by the Student Veterans Association and College Activities Board.
Coffin Ice Cream Sandwiches
1/2 cup plus 3 tablespoons vanilla frosting, divided
Orange and black food coloring
6 ice cream sandwiches
Yellow, brown and orange jimmies and/or Halloween sprinkles
Tint 1/2 cup frosting orange and 1 tablespoon frosting black.
Cut corners off each ice cream sandwich to form coffin shapes.
Dip sides of sandwiches in jimmies or sprinkles. Frost tops with orange frosting.
Decorate as desired with black frosting, remaining white frosting and jimmies and/or sprinkles. Freeze until serving.
Yield: 6 servings, each with 281 calories, 11 grams fat, 20 mg cholesterol, 101 mg sodium, 43 grams carbohydrates, 34 grams sugars, 1 gram fiber, 3 grams protein.
Simple & Delicious September/October 2006
Ghostly Graveyard Treats
This is a two-step process: Make the marshmallow treat base first, then decorate and add tombstone cookies to top, adhering with frosting.
4 cups miniature marshmallows
1/4 cup butter, cubed
6 cups crisp rice cereal
12 oval cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies
1 tube white decorating gel
1 can (16 ounces) chocolate frosting
Halloween sprinkles
In a large saucepan, combine marshmallows and butter. Cook and stir over medium-low heat until melted and blended. Remove from the heat; stir in cereal. Press into a greased 13-by-9-inch dish; cool. Cut into 12 squares and set aside.
Cut a 1/2-inch piece from the bottom of each sandwich cookie. Crush removed cookie pieces; set aside. Write "RIP" on each cookie, using white decorating gel.
Position cereal squares on a large serving tray. With 2 tablespoons frosting, form a circle on each cereal square; top each with a decorated cookie. Sprinkle reserved crumbs around tombstones; add Halloween sprinkles.
Yield: 12 servings, each with 404 calories, 17 grams fat, 10 mg cholesterol, 345 mg sodium, 60 grams carbohydrates, 37 grams sugar, 1 gram fiber, 2 grams protein.
Simple & Delicious September/October 2008
Ghostly Pudding Cups
Oreo cookies
Chocolate snack pudding cups
Ghost Peeps
Candy pumpkins
1. Crush the Oreos in a food processor or in a ziploc bag with a rolling pin.
2. Remove lid from pudding cups and sprinkle Oreo crumbs on top.
3. Top each pudding cup with a Peep ghost and a candy pumpkin.
Party Pinching
Grinning Monster Cookie Sandwiches
COOKIES:
2 packages cake mix (regular size)
1 cup vegetable oil
4 large eggs
Chocolate chips, optional
FILLING:
Your favorite vanilla or cream cheese frosting
Food food coloring
8-12 large marshmallows
White chocolate chips
Orange candy-coated pieces
Semisweet chocolate, melted
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine the cake mixes, oil and eggs until well blended. Add chocolate chips, if using. Roll into balls. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Do not flatten.
Bake 8-10 minutes, or until set. Cool for 5 minutes before removing to wire racks (cookies will flatten as they cool).
Put frosting in a bowl; divide if you want different colors. Add food coloring gradually, mixing well after each addition, until filling reaches desired shade of orange, etc.
Spread about 2 tablespoons filling each on flat side of one cookie half. Press the flat side of another cookies against the filling. Tilt the top cookie to resemble a mouth opening.
Cut marshmallows in half. Attach a candy-coated piece to the sticky side of each marshmallow half. Cut a small wedge from the bottom of each marshmallow eye to create a sticky base; immediately attach two eyes to each cookie so the eye stands upright on the sandwich cookie. If necessary, dip bottoms of marshmallows in a little frosting to help adhere the marshmallow to the top of the cookie.
Use sliced pieces of marshmallow, mini marshmallows or white chocolate chips for teeth to fit inside the sandwich cookie, pressing into the frosting.
Store cookies, tightly covered, in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
To store: Layer filled cookies (minus top decorations) between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month.
Adapted from BHG.com
Tin Foil S’mores
This recipe comes courtesy of the Culinary Arts Club at Southwestern Illinois College and has been slightly adapted so it can be served two ways, with or without the use of an outdoor grill.
4 tablespoons margarine
6 cups mini marshmallows
1 teaspoon vanilla
6 cups Golden Graham Cereal
LAST STEP:
2 cups mini marshmallows
1/2 cups mini chocolate chips
1. Combine margarine, vanilla and mini marshmallows. Microwave on low in 20-second intervals, stir, then repeat until a smooth mixture; do not overheat.
2. Place cereal in a large zip-lock bag and lightly crunch up with rolling pin. Leave in large pieces; some pieces will be whole.
3. Place prepared cereal in a large bowl and pour marshmallow mixture over it.
4. Season a rubber spatula or large spoon with margarine or vegetable spray and stir mixture until golden grahams are evenly coated with melted marshmallow mixture.
5. Immediately (while still warm) add 2 cups whole mini marshmallows (whole) and mini chocolate chips and to cereal mixture and fold together.
6. Spread or spray a cookie sheet or a 9-by-13 pan with margarine or vegetable spray and put cereal mixture on sheet.
7. Season hands and fingers with margarine or spray and gently press mixture into sheet or pan.
8. Once cooled, turn out onto a cutting board and cut s’mores into desired size and shape and individually wrap in foil.
Note: At this point in the recipe, you can just eat the treats.Keep stored in an air tight container in the refrigerator. Makes approximately 20-24 bars depending on how big you cut them.
9. Or, when ready to serve, set foil-wrapped s’mores on a hot grill — indirect heat or upper shelf only. No flame.
10. Leave on grill 3-5 minutes, or until the marshmallow becomes warm. Place in a napkin, bowl or plate, still wrapped in foil. Foil will be hot to touch for a minute or two but can easily be served as a walk-around treat.
