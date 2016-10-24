How to decorate Halloween cookies

Keira Cromwell, 10, of O'Fallon, will play "Chip" the teacup in beloved musical at Touhill Performing Arts Center. Keira contracted polio in Vietnam, where she was adopted when she was 5 months old. During the performances, Keira's wheelchair will be covered by a custom-made “costume” that makes it look like a fanciful tea cart, with a big cup and saucer sitting on top.