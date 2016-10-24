Sweet and spooky sugar cookies for Halloween

Food blogger Rose Buchmiller, of Freeburg, was hard at work last week making sugar cookies for Halloween.
Her kitchen was full of eerie sweetness as she spread cookies shaped like pumpkins, cats, bats and ghosts with a base coat of orange, black or white icing, then topped it with candy corn, edible googly eyes and more.
BND videographer Jaye Hodges caught her in action.
Here’s Rose’s Sugar Cookie recipe with the directions slightly adapted. Check out her blog at SockBox10.com.
Sugar Cookies
6 eggs
4 cups granulated sugar
2 cups shortening
6 tablespoons milk
2 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon lemon extract
6 cups flour
6 teaspoons baking powder
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat eggs until thick. Add sugar one cup at a time.
2. Add shortening one cup at a time. (Crisco sticks work well here cut into chunks.)
3. Slow mixer and add milk, vanilla and lemon extract, one at a time. Mix well.
4. In a separate bowl, combine baking powder and flour, then gradually add to the wet mixture.
5. Refrigerate dough up to an hour to make it easier to roll out cookie dough.
6. Scoop an amount of dough that is manageable onto a floured surface, then roll to desired thickness (about 1/4 inch). Using a cookie cutter, make the shapes you want.
7. Place on cookie sheets at least an inch apart. Place on the oven’s bottom rack for half of the baking time, and then finish on the top rack. This will allow the cookies to bake evenly and prevent burning on the bottoms. Bake 15 minutes.
An exact number of cookies is hard to determine, it depends on your cookie cutter. This is a big recipe, so you should get 5 to 6 dozen cookies.
