Roger's around-the-world adventure

Shortly after we left for Peru on the first day, we were treated to caviar and champagne on our private jet.
Roger Schlueter
rschlueter@bnd.com
Relaxing in front of a row of moai, monolithic stone human figures carved by the Rapa Nui people on Easter Island between 1250 and 1500. These statues, sitting on a platform called an ahu, were restored by Chilean archaeologist Claudio Cristino in the 1990s.
Roger Schlueter
rschlueter@bnd.com
One of the fully restored moai on Easter Island, complete with eyes fashioned from seashells.
Roger Schlueter
rschlueter@bnd.com
A baby kangaroo chows down on treats from visitors at the Wildlife Habitat Sanctuary in Port Douglas, Australia.
A koala doing what it usually does — sleeping 18-20 hours a day at the Wildlife Habitat Sanctuary in Port Douglas, Australia.
Roger Schlueter
rschlueter@bnd.com
Here I am joining a troupe of folk dancers for a post-performance photo after our banquet at the Thommanon Temple in Cambodia.
Roger Schlueter
rschlueter@bnd.com
Here I am being fitted for a turban before a gala bash in Agra, India, which featured palm readers, tattoo artists, Bollywood-style dancing and an Indian feast.
Roger Schlueter
rschlueter@bnd.com
Standing in front of the magnificent Taj Mahal in Agra, India, which Shah Jahan built as a tomb for his favorite wife in the 1600s.
Roger Schlueter
rschlueter@bnd.com
A mother and daughter gather water at a well in the village of untouchables near Agra, India.
Roger Schlueter
rschlueter@bnd.com
In the village of untouchables near Agra, India, one of the many shoemakers begins fashioning Adidas sneakers. We are told he earns about $10 a day.
Roger Schlueter
rschlueter@bnd.com
Taking a catnap in Serengeti National Park in Tanzania
Roger Schlueter
rschlueter@bnd.com
A thirsty cheetah heads for refreshment.
Roger Schlueter
rschlueter@bnd.com
Is this lion licking its chops over the prospect of perhaps having a few tourists for lunch?
Roger Schlueter
rschlueter@bnd.com
A herd of hippos keeps cool during the day while sleeping in the river in the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania.
Roger Schlueter
rschlueter@bnd.com
The view from my window: A small herd of elephants wanders up to the watering hole outside our hotel in the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania.
Roger Schlueter
rschlueter@bnd.com
It’s Roger of Arabia on his trusty steed in front of The Treasury in Petra, Jordan.
Behind me is the “little bridge,” one of the three top naturally formed spans in Wadi Rum, Jordan. Nearby we were shown petroglyphs dating to A.D. 650 before enjoying delicious spiced tea in a Bedouin tent.
Roger Schlueter
rschlueter@bnd.com