Turn into a sci-fi blue robot with help from Halloween makeup

BND reporter Jaye Hodges tries a monster makeover.
jhodges@bnd.com

BND Magazine

Great snack debate

Students at Marissa Elementary held a debate for the favorite snack of the Comets. Next week, the students will vote. What will win? Ice cream, chips or candy.

BND Magazine

Mr. BBQ's Rib Shack in Smithton

Kiwan Guyton, also known as Mr. BBQ, reflects on the “crazy” world of barbecue restaurant and catering that he manages while employed full-time as a St. Clair County, Illinois, Sheriff’s deputy. Mr. BBQ plans to open a second location in New Athens, Illinois, in the spring.

BND Magazine

Local girl with polio charms in charity's 'Beauty and the Beast'

Keira Cromwell, 10, of O'Fallon, will play "Chip" the teacup in beloved musical at Touhill Performing Arts Center. Keira contracted polio in Vietnam, where she was adopted when she was 5 months old. During the performances, Keira's wheelchair will be covered by a custom-made “costume” that makes it look like a fanciful tea cart, with a big cup and saucer sitting on top.

