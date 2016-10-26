Howl’oween Pet Parade is Sunday in Belleville

Do you think your chihuahua dressed for a fiesta is the best costume around?
Or your Yorkie wearing a bun is the hottest dog in town?
Sign them up for this year’s Howl’oween pet parade in downtown Belleville.
The event, which benefits Belleville Area Humane Society, includes a parade and a party. The parade begins at 1 p.m. Sunday at 9th and West Main streets in Belleville, and will end at Pitcher’s Sports Pub, 104 W. Main St.
Music, vendors, a bouncy house, face painters and a balloon artist will add to the festivities.
A $10 entry fee will allow you to march down West Main Street with your costumed pet and be judged in the pet costume contest. Trophies will be awarded in the categories of cutest, funniest, scariest, best group and best overall costumes. Cartoonist Glenn McCoy, News-Democrat columnist Michelle Meehan Schrader and Cathy Dervalis, who is a parade sponsor and owner of Dog Day Afternoon pet grooming in Belleville, will serve as contest judges.
Register online at bahspets.org or at the event. Check-in starts at 12:15 p.m. the day of the parade at 9th and West Main streets.
