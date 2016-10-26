The best Halloween costumes start with great makeup

Do you want to have your face makeup to be as stunning as your Halloween costume?
Professional makeup artist Esther Helfer-Moore can get the job done.
Esther, 27, of Belleville, owns Queen Esther’s Artistry, a makeup salon in Belleville that offers a variety of face-decorating options. She recently turned me into a futuristic alien robot. After two hours, my look was out of this world.
Esther began working in makeup after she decided that her degree in nursing wasn’t providing the type of happiness she wanted in her life.
“I just didn’t have the passion for it anymore,” said Esther, “...and I wanted to do something that made me happy.”
Her first clients requested makeup for their weddings. Young women wanted to look good for school dances. After some time, Esther began booking clients who were looking to get dolled up for birthday parties, date nights and other special occasions.
After following professional special effects artists on social media, Esther began to dabble in the world of science fiction makeup. WIth help from family members who volunteered to be her guinea pigs, Esther was able to master the art of full face painting and illusion makeup.
