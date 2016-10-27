Enter Hotel E’ville if you dare

4:02 Turn into a sci-fi blue robot with help from Halloween makeup Pause

1:54 Stylish loft is part of building rehab

1:52 Crews start scooping coal, righting train cars after derailment

1:52 Crews clean up after train derailment

0:35 Train derailment knocks out power in Belleville

1:29 St. John Bosco Children's Center expands to help more abused or neglected kids

2:43 Belleville West football win puts Maroons on playoff bubble

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:01 War of 1812 veteran is remembered at rural resting place