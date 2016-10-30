Belleville
Wednesday Club —11:30 a.m. Nov. 2, Fischer’s Restaurant, 2100 W. Main St., Belleville. Helen Sandkuhl will present a program on “Missions: Haiti, Faith and Earthquake.” Members, please bring canned goods, hats and gloves for children. Bring your special cake, pie or cookies.
St. Clair County Garden Club — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Fischer’s Restaurant, 2100 W. Main St., Belleville. Cost: $13. “Tulips and Turnips” presented by storyteller Mary Lu Bretsch. Members bring vegetable designs with a theme of bountiful harvest. Dianna McCoy will present a study on red dogwood. On Oct. 27, the club hosted the District 5 fall meeting and people’s choice flower show. The theme was “rediscover your backyard.”
St. Clair Woman’s Club — noon luncheon, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Program: Todd Eschman, sports editor, Belleville News-Democrat. Also, charitable collection for St Vincent DePaul and Catholic Urban Programs.
Optimist Club of Belleville — noon Tuesday, Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St. Program: “My Vote - From the Ballot Box to ....” Speaker: Thomas Holbrook. Guests welcome. Second event: 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, lower level bar area of Papa Vito’s, 318 E. Washington St. Guests are welcome. Members encouraged to bring a friend.
LIFT -- 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Fischer's Restaurant, 2100 W. Main St. in Belleville. A Thanksgiving buffet will be served for $13, followed by entertainment by singer Gary Bennett. For more information, call Treila Krueger at 618-233-9818.
Fairview Heights
Polish American Ladies Society — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Brown bag luncheon. Drinks and dessert provided. Bring food items for Thanksgiving baskets.
O’Fallon
O’Fallon Garden Club — 6 p.m. Tuesday (social hour); meet at 6:30 p.m., Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St., O’Fallon. Alex Livingston of Effinger’s will show how to create bonsai and succulent gardens. Free and open to public. Refreshments. Membership: $20 for individuals and $30 for a family. Information: www.ofallongardenclub.com or Facebook.
