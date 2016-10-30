Two sisters would like to belong to your family

Keonna and Kevionna are sisters looking for a forever home. These girls love each other and would love to find a family to adopt them both, according to Holly Kieu, recruiter for the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition.
“If not possible, it would be essential for their forever family to help them maintain their relationship through frequent contact,” said Holly. “Both girls will do best in a home that can provide consistency and structure as well be nurturing and understanding.”
Here is more of what Holly learned about the sisters:
“Keonna is a talented young lady who loves to express herself through singing and dancing. She would love to pursue a career in the music industry someday.
“A 12-year-old fashionista, Keonna has a knack for coordinating the perfect outfit and is not afraid to try something new. She has a tendency to not follow fashion trends, but rather start her own and allow others to follow her lead.
“Keonna is also a hard working young lady. She is very proud of her recent accomplishment of achieving all A’s and B’s. She said her success was due to dedication, hard work, and determination.”
Her sister Kevionna is a happy and energetic 8 year old.
“She loves to show her independence by accomplishing things on her own. Kevionna is known by others to be friendly, kind, and loyal with a welcoming, affectious smile.
“Her favorite activities include riding her bike and playing with friends. She also enjoys television and video games.
There is a great need for additional foster families throughout the metro-east area, said Holly. Children remain in foster care until they can be safely returned to their birth parents. When children cannot be safely returned to their birth families, they may become free for adoption and their foster parents may apply to adopt.
Social workers are seeking an adoptive home for Keonna and Kevionna. They will do best with a family that can provide love, structure, consistency, and a sense of belonging.
Before accepting children into their home, foster parents must complete a licensing process. The process takes approximately six months to complete and includes in-home visits with a worker, background checks, medical examinations, and training. Foster parents receive a monthly assistance of $418-$511 to help care for the child's needs. Daycare assistance for children under the age of 13 is also provided as well as the child's medical, dental and prescription costs.
For more information about Keonna and Kevionna or information about becoming a foster parent, please call Holly or Jan with the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3 (367-8373).
