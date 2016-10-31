High school culinary contest

His political humor may tickle your funny bone
Almost every room has a spooky theme.
BND reporter Jaye Hodges tries a monster makeover.
Sophia, a 7-year-old beagle mix, is available for adoption through Belleville Area Humane Society
Step by Step dance studio owner Gabrielle Almgren is working with Paul Hayes and Michelle Davis as they prepare for their first dance at their wedding reception.
Family-owned business has fall fun for young and old
Family-owned business serves tacos, enchiladas, burgers and more
Amanda Thoron rehabbed a downtown Edwardsville building. The new space houses a business, living space, studio and gallery.
Students at Marissa Elementary held a debate for the favorite snack of the Comets. Next week, the students will vote. What will win? Ice cream, chips or candy.
O'Fallon fashion blogger Jance Staten shows how to wear leather in the workplace.