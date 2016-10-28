Religion briefs

Keyboard Praise Concert
St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville will hold its 27th annual Keyboard Praise Concert at 7 p.m. Sunday (doors open at 6). Talented pianists will play hymn arrangements and light classical music on 10 grand pianos, accompanied by organ. Admission is free, but an offering will be collected. The church is at 1200 Moreland Drive. Reservations will be accepted for church groups of 10 or more at 618-397-5994.
Homecoming Gospel Choir Concert
The Southern Illinois Homecoming Gospel Choir will appear in concert at 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at O’Fallon Assembly of God Church. The 80-voice choir, now in its 17th season with members from all over Southern Illinois, will sing gospel songs and traditional hymns in the Gaither style. The 2 1/2-hour concert is described as “upbeat” and “fast-paced” with soloists, duets, trios and quartets. Admission is free, but an offering will be collected. The church is at 1400 N. Green Mount Road. For more information, call 618-632-5584 or 618-245-9133 or visit www.homecominggospelchoir.com.
Allen Family Concert
The Southern Gospel 4 U program at Bethalto Church of God will present The Allen Family in concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 5. People from every domination are welcome. Admission is free, but an offering will be collected. The church is at 800 E. Bethalto Drive. The church’s cafe will open at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call hosts Tom and Sheron at 618-616-2815, email to southerngospel4u@aol.com or visit www.southerngospel4u.org.
