Sunday briefs

Kindergarten Readiness Night
Zion Lutheran School in Belleville will hold a Kindergarten Readiness Night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Parents can find out what their children need to be successful in kindergarten, including academic, emotional and social aspects. Speakers will include the principal, kindergarten and preschool teachers and a current kindergartner parent. The session is free and open to the public. The school is at 1810 McClintock. R.S.V.P. at www.zionschoolbelleville.org. For more information, call Erica Stelling at 618-234-0275.
Raceway rally for steelworkers
Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison will host “Community Rally at the Raceway” from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday to raise money for more than 1,600 steelworkers affected by the idling of the U.S. Steel plant (parking begins at 5). Many have run out of unemployment benefits and lost health insurance. The rally is being co-sponsored by Granite City Rotary Club, three area mayors and other civic, business and labor leaders. Activities will include six “heat” phantom races with cardboard cars. Tickets cost $20. Funds will be dispersed through the United Way of Greater St. Louis. To get tickets or become a sponsor, contact Tanja Cook at 618-876-8500 or tcook@lrklaw.com.
Perseid Quartet recital
The Perseid Quartet will perform the work of German composers Robert and Clara Schumann at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Schmidt Art Center on the Belleville campus of Southwestern Illinois College. SWIC music professor Diana Umali will accompany the string quartet on piano. The performance will last about an hour with a reception afterward. It’s free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.perseidstringquartet.com or www.swic.edu/music or send an email to diana.umaili@swic.edu.
SWIC job fair
The Southwestern Illinois College Fall Job Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 10 in the varsity gym on the Belleville campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave. It’s free and open to the public. Job seekers, including veterans, can talk to more than 100 employers in education, non-profit, financial services, security, health care, law enforcement, retail sales and more. Arrive “dressed to impress” with plenty of resumes. The SWIC Southwestern Illinois workNET staff will present a Job Fair 411 workshop every 30 minutes, beginning at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.swic.edu/ccevents or call Veterans and Career Services at 618-235-2700, ext. 5562.
Community healing forum
The Center for Racial Harmony will host a public forum on Community Wellness Citizenship at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Dixon Center Banquet Hall on Lindenwood University’s Belleville campus, 2600 W. Main St. This is Part 1 of a two-part series. Panelists and the public will discuss ways to heal community ills by restoring faith in institutions, covering law enforcement, religion, public service and family relationships. It’s free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 618-234-0508 or email to centerforracialharmony@yahoo.com.
Lincoln and baseball art contest
Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield is sponsoring an art contest for students kindergarten through high school. They’re asked to create art on a piece of poster board 14 inches tall and 11 inches wide, using their imaginations to come up with images combining Abraham Lincoln and baseball. What did it look like when Lincoln and his son, Tad, watched games together? How would a favorite baseball hero look in a beard and stovepipe hat? Would Lincoln cheer and do the wave if he attended a modern game? The contest, which has a Dec. 16 deadline, is being held in conjunction with a baseball-themed museum exhibit planned for next year. For rules and other information, visit www.illinois.gov/alplm/museum.
PSOP trips for 2017
Southwestern Illinois College’s Programs and Services for Older Persons is planning four trips in 2017 through its travel program. Destinations include Cardinals Spring Training in March, Portugal and its Islands in May, Cardinals vs. Cubs in Chicago sometime in the summer and China in October. All community members are invited to participate. For more information, contact Group Travel Specialist Nancy Bauer at 618-234-4410, ext. 7020.
Ancestry Library Edition talk
St. Clair County Genealogical Society invites the public to come to its next meeting and get “A Guided Tour of Ancestry Library Edition” from Tom Pearson. He will discuss features and record sets and ways to search more efficiently. The meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St in Belleville. For more information, visit www.stclair-ilgs.org.
Local Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross is asking the public to help stock its shelves in preparation for the busy holiday season. It will operate blood drives at the times and locations below. To make an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
ALTON
2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at TCC Verizon Premium Wireless Retailer, 320 Homer Adams Parkway
3 to 7 p.m. Nov.14 at Main Street United Methodist Church, 1400 Main St.
COLLINSVILLE
3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Dorris Intermediate School, 1841 Vandalia
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and Nov. 8-9 and Nov. 15 at Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Nov. 11-12 at Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
GLEN CARBON
Noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 7 at Meridian Village, 27 Auerbach
GODFREY
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road
GRANITE CITY
3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave.
HAMEL
2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.
HIGHLAND
3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Highland Hope United Methodist Church, 12846 Daiber
MARISSA
2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Friedens United Church of Christ, 820 N. Main St.
MILLSTADT
4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 10 at Millstadt Consolidated School, 211 W. Mill St.
NEW ATHENS
2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at New Athens Community Building, 406 Chester
ST. LIBORY
2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the American Legion Hall, 7236 State Route 15
