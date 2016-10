1:27 Paul Jarvis does a mean Willie Nelson Pause

2:16 This skeleton will make you laugh

1:00 Couple dress up home for Halloween

4:02 Turn into a sci-fi blue robot with help from Halloween makeup

1:23 Adopt Sophia, a beagle mix

3:33 How to decorate Halloween cookies

2:33 Preparing for your first dance

2:46 Relleke's Pumpkin Patch is action-filled in October

2:29 The Chuck Wagon restaurant in Fairview Height keeps rolling along

1:54 Stylish loft is part of building rehab