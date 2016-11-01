Adopt Bamboo, a cat that is friendly and likes attention

This week’s BND Pet of the Week is Bamboo, a 1-year-old black and white short hair domestic that is very affectionate.
Bamboo was found as a stray and brought to Animal Control back in April of this year. He was then brought to the Belleville Area Humane Society where he was neutured, vaccinated and groomed.
Bamboo is a handsome fellow that loves attention. He likes to wait by the door so he is sure to be the first one you see. He enjoys receiving treats and playing with string toys. He absolutely adores human companionship and does well with children.
Bamboo also gets along with other cats and is a real social butterfly. He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on all required vaccinations.
To learn more about Bamboo, visit Belleville Area Humane Society or call 618-235-3712.
