Nature inspires artist who is part of Art & Wine Walk

Last week, Maribeth Clancy, of Belleville, taught homeschooled students techniques for watercolor art — the same ones she uses in her work, which can be purchased during Saturday’s Art & Wine Walk.
The event is from 5-9 p.m. Saturday along Belleville’s downtown Main Street. Tickets are $20 in advance through Nov. 3, or $25 the day of the event and include a complimentary wine glass.
Maribeth, who has participated in the annual event before, said there will be an artist and wine or craft beer sampling at about 20 businesses. She’ll be at Eckert’s Florist this year, selling her journals, jewelry, photo notecards and more.
“People are more interested in wine,” she laughed. “But it’s fun.”
The Art & Wine Walk is a fundraiser for Belleville Main Street, said Kathleen Kaiser, who works with the non-profit group that supports downtown.
Kaiser said some artists request certain stores, and some stores request certain artists.
Maribeth has been working with Metro East Catholic Home Educators for several years. At the watercolor art lesson, you could see her style had clearly influenced some of the students.
Nine-year-old Ben Yungling, of Alton, brought a journal from a previous art lesson. The cover was inspired by Maribeth’s gratitude journals, with words mingled with watercolor and pictures of a dog and pumpkin.
Maribeth had taught him techniques for watercolors, and she taught the class similar ones for their leaf-inspired art.
“First, you make it wet with paint, then take colored pencil and sandpaper to make sprinkles,” Ben said.
Aiden Underwood, 11, of Belleville, had picked a maple leaf to paint because the red color was calming to him.
“I learned that if you do a black background, the leaf will pop out,” he said, adding that using black oil-based pastel to edge the leaf would prevent the watercolors from bleeding. “I thought that was pretty cool.”
Much of Maribeth’s work is inspired by nature, she said, and that is reflected in the journals and notecards she sells.
“I walk my dog and pick up leaves. ... I’m sure people wonder what I’m up to sometimes.”
Art & Wine Walk
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday
Where: downtown Belleville
Who will be represented: Vineyards, breweries and artists selling jewelry, ceramics, photography, oil paintings, massage, mixed media and books. Music will be part of the event.
Tickets: $20 in advance through www.bellevillemainstreet.net/art-wine-walk; $25 day of event (cash only) at Abe’s Gourmet Popcorn, 101 E. Main St., Belleville. Includes wine glass and wine tastings.
How it works: Pick up your commemorative wine glass at Abe’s, then follow the map to 20 Belleville Main Street businesses to sample wine, view local artwork and listen to music.
Information: bms@bellevillechamber.org or 618-257-7022
