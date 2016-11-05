Sunday briefs

Santa parade entries
Belleville Optimist Club is accepting entries for this year’s Belleville Santa Parade through Tuesday. The parade will take place on Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving. It will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 17th and West Main, and go east, ending near Union United Methodist Church on East Main. There usually are about 100 units. For more information, contact Cindy Hawkins at 618-234-0229 or hawkinsr70@aol.com.
Healing Writing Workshop
Memorial & St. Elizabeth’s Cancer Treatment Center is hosting a Healing Writing Workshop from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. The center is at 4000 N. Illinois in Swansea. For more information, contact Laurie Bauer, physician and community liaison, at 618-236-1000, ext.130, or laurieb@thecancercenter.com or visit www.thecancercenter.com.
Eckert’s blood drive
Eckert’s Country Store & Restaurant in Belleville will host a community blood drive from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at 951 S. Green Mount Road for Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. A mobile unit will be set up in the parking lot. Donors must be 17 (16 with parental permission) and weigh 110 pounds. Photo ID required. For more information, call 800-747-5401 or 618-233-0513.
Holiday grief seminar
A seminar called “GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays” will be offered from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1300 Beltline Road in Collinsville. It’s designed for people facing a tough holiday season after a loved one’s death. The cost of $5 includes a take-home Survival Guide with tips for coping. Child care is available with advance notice. For more information, contact Jeanette at 618-344-3151 or lcookparishnurse@charter.net.
Medicare seminar
Amy Eckhardt, legacy planning, Medicare and health agent, will present a Medicare Educational Seminar from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Boulevard in O’Fallon. She will discuss Medicare ABCD plan changes for 2017. Free admission. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call Brinda Stepping at 618-624-9900.
Grief support group
Heartlinks Grief Center at Family Hospice in Belleville hosts a monthly grief support group for parents and adult siblings grieving the death of children or siblings due to addiction. The next meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The address is 5110 W. Main St.
Millstadt blood drive
Millstadt Consolidated School will host a Millstadt Community Blood Drive from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday for the American Red Cross. It will take place in the school’s multipurpose room at 211 W. Mill St. To schedule an appointment, visit www.redcross.org (sponsor code MillstadtCS) or call Marge at 618-401-5122. Bring a valid ID.
Cahokia Mounds presentation
The Sam Wolf campus of Southwestern Illinois College in Granite City will celebrate Native American Heritage Month with a presentation called “Mighty Cahokia: America’s First City” from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the school’s History Room. The speaker is Bill Iseminger, longtime archaeologist at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site in Collinsville. The public is welcome. For more information, call Jill Lorance at 618-797-7342.
Linda Greenlaw talk
Commercial fisherman and author Linda Greenlaw will share “Lessons from the Sea” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at McKendree University’s Hettenhausen Center for the Arts. America’s only female swordfishing captain first came to the public’s attention in the book “The Perfect Storm.” She was later featured on the Discovery Channel series “Swords: Life on the Line” from 2009 to 2011. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended. Call the Hett box office at 618-537-6863 or visit www.thehett.com.
Holiday giving fundraiser
Students in a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Applied Community Action Class have joined forces with Children’s Home & Aid and Budweiser Brewhouse at Ballpark Village to help impoverished metro-east children have a happy holiday season. A fundraiser will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday in the Ballpark Village Crown Room in St. Louis. A minimum $5 donation includes discounted drinks and a chance to win prizes. For more information, email Heather Frink at hfrink@siue.edu.
