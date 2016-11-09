Help cops raise funds for kids holiday shopping

Shop with a Cop fundraiser
Belleville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 226 will raise money for the Shop with a Cop program by hosting Glo Bingo at 7:30 p.m. Friday (doors open at 6) at the Elk’s Lodge, 1481 S. Illinois in Belleville. The cost of $20 in advance at Tribout’s or $25 at the door includes six cards, a glo hat, glo dabber, silent auction, 50/50 and chance to win prizes. Each year, Belleville police officers take 25 to 35 children selected by social workers from local elementary schools to Target to shop for clothes and toys before Christmas, using donations. To donate, contact Officer Wells.
Alzheimer’s education series
The Alzheimer’s Association invites metro-east residents to learn more about Alzheimer’s disease through the Care & Conquer Education Series, a free seminar from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center in East St. Louis. Participants will learn from dementia experts about research, the importance of early detection and the support available to families. To learn more or register, visit www.alz.org/stl or call the 24-hour Helpline at 800-272-3900.
E-cycling at McKendree
The McKendree University Green Team will sponsor an electronics recycling drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 17. A truck will be parked in the lot across Summerfield Street from the softball field, next to the Fitness Center on the east side of the Lebanon campus. Anything with a plug will be accepted, as well as computer parts and metal items such as lawnmowers, motors and office furniture. Recycling of plasma or tube and CRT computer monitors will cost 45 to 50 cents per pound, depending on size. For more information, visit the J & C E-Recycling of Belleville website at www.jcerecycling.iscrap.web.com.
Hope for Heroes Program
The Hope for Heroes program of Xi Chi Chapter 5456 of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International is gearing up for the holidays to support deployed military members stationed in the Middle East, as well as returning wounded warriors. People can drop off items for care packages through Nov. 22. That includes hot chocolate and other dry drink mixes; candy, snacks, non-breakable Christmas decorations, small Christmas trees (4 foot or less) and signed Christmas cards. Drop-off sites are Roxana Community Center, Crossroad Motors in Caseyville, Top Shop Auctions in Germantown, Advantage Family Chiropractic in Belleville, Fairview Heights Public Library and O’Fallon City Hall, SuprTEK, Progressive Property Network, Gifts for Individuals, Frieze Harley-Davidson and BC Signs in O’Fallon. For more information, contact Chip Shaffer at 618-567-5315 or e-mail grumman3@icss.net or visit http://hope-for-heroes.com/H4H-Backpack-list.htm.
