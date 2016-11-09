Ruby slippers, Joseph’s dreamcoat among Muny garage sale bargains

There’s probably nothing you need at The Muny’s garage sale on Saturday, but if you’re a musical-theater fan, there’s surely something you want.
A giant flag from “Oklahoma,” “ Mamma Mia!” or “Aida” perhaps? Joseph’s amazing technicolor dream coat? Uncle Fester’s moon? Giant bicycle wheels from “Cats”?
Earlier this week, Wardrobe Master Ray Martin and Production Manager Tracy Utzmyers were sorting through costumes, props, theater equipment and office furniture that will be sold Saturday.
Thousands of items lined folding tables and clothing racks. Ray opened a dusty shoebox to reveal a pair of ruby slippers dating back to 1992.
“I believe Emily Loesser wore those when she was Dorothy in ‘The Wizard of Oz,’” he said. “And I’m pretty sure Doc glued all those sequins on by hand.”
Ray was speaking of the late Carroll Calvin “Doc” Wayham, a former wardrobe master who worked more than 50 years at the historic amphitheater in St. Louis’ Forest Park.
The Muny is holding its second public garage sale to free up room in its warehouses. The first was five years ago.
Ray is letting go of costumes that will likely never be worn again, including some from original Broadway productions of “42nd Street” and “Bye Bye Birdie.”
“The goal is for the costume designers to be able to come (to the wardrobe warehouse) and shop first so we can use what we already have,” Tracy said. “If it’s packed too tightly, that’s difficult.”
The garage sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the back lot. Admission is free. The first 150 people will get free cupcakes from The Cup.
Visitors may first notice a couple dozen framed portraits leaning against walls. A scenic artist painted them last year for Henry Higgins’ library in “My Fair Lady.”
Plastic bins are filled with blades from giant fans that kept audiences cool in the summer heat from 1955 to 2013, when they were replaced.
“Each of them will come with a certificate of authenticity,” said Kwofe Coleman, director of marketing and communications.
One of the biggest items is a 10-foot-tall Styrofoam statue of Miser Madison from this year’s production of “The Music Man,” although he’s missing half a foot and a couple of fingers.
Community, college or high-school theater groups might be interested in a pallet of lighting equipment or 10 rusty, old-fashioned bicycles.
“I don’t know how well they ride,” Kwofe said. “I don’t know if you could ride the Katy Trail on them. But they’re great prop bikes.”
An estimated 150 to 200 people showed up at The Muny’s last garage sale. This one has received much more publicity.
Fan blades will cost $30 each. Other prices range from $20 to $35 for show flags, $5 to $25 for framed portraits and $3 to $10 for shoes.
Not bad for a pair of champagne-colored, laser-cut, peep-toed booties with 4-inch heels that were barely worn in last year’s “Into the Woods.”
“Those were Heather Headley’s shoes,” Tracy said. “They were too high. We had to replace them. I think she wore them once, and she was done.”
“From then on, she wore flats,” Ray chimed in. “We got her a pair of gold gladiator sandals. They were beautiful, and they were appropriate. She looked great.”
At a glance
- What: The Muny garage sale
- When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Back lot at theater in Forest Park, 1 Theatre Drive in St. Louis
- Admission: Free
- Information: Call 314-361-1900, visit www.muny.org or email to munyinfo@muny.org.
