The Hop House Southern Eatery in O'Fallon

Hop House Southern Eatery in O’Fallon, Illinois, is going for a culinary triple with its Texas barbecue, Louisiana Cajun and Southern fried food. Beyond entrees, it also serves soups, salads, steaks, burgers and other sandwiches, plus “Beale Street tacos,” wood-fired pizza and wood-fired mac and cheese.