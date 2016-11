Tammy the cat is good with kids and wants to join your family.

Come by the Belleville Area Humane Society in Belleville, Illinois to see Tammy, a beautiful, long-hair, domestic, calico cat who would make a great addition to your family. Tammy, the calico cat, is 6-years-old, spayed, micro-chipped and up to date on all her vaccinations. She can be adopted at the Belleville Area Humane Society.