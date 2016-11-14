Friendsgiving deserves special side dishes for the unique celebration

1:40 Teen opera singer Olivia Gregory sings and talks of a career in music Pause

1:17 Adopt Macks, this gentle giant would make a great addition to your family.

1:47 Metro-east teacher ensures every kid feels special

1:44 Man nearly burned inside of exploding car, escapes inferno

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

1:25 Maryville Elementary honors slain police officer with ceremony

3:27 Rochester stops Althoff in 4A quarterfinal

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:39 Newly-elected St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.