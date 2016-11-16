Thursday briefs

Fall dance festival
State Street Dance Company at the DanceStation in O’Fallon will present “A Fall Festival of Dance” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Hettenhausen Center for the Arts at McKendree University in Lebanon. The local pre-professional company of students ages 11-18 is directed by Elizabeth Conway. The show will include a ballet medley called “A Sunday in the Park” with classic songs by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Michael Buble and Etta James, as well as contemporary modern, pointe, hip hop, jazz and tap numbers choreographed by 11 guest choreographers. For more information, call 618-632-1217.
Daryl Wayne Dasher concert
Singer and songwriter Daryl Wayne Dasher will perform originals and classic country and folk at 7 p.m. Saturday at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton. His music reflects his love of the outdoors and his experiences, including hikes on the Appalachian Trail. Tickets cost $10 for general admission. They can be purchased at the door or www.jacobyartscenter.org/performing-arts. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cash bar available.
Community day
Faith Family Life Church in Belleville will hold a Community Day with free food, free haircuts, free flu shots and free eye, dental and vision testing. Activities will begin at noon Saturday at Nichols Community Center, 515 E. D St. in Belleville. For more information, call 618-974-1814 or visit www.faithfamilylifechurch.com.
Tyler B. Ruff signing
Tyler B. Ruff, of Waterloo, author of the graphic novel series “The Unforgiven,” will sign copies of his second volume of eight issues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Morrison-Talbott Library, 215 Park St. in Waterloo. “This volume deals mostly with the characters’ positioning on the world stage, and with each other,” he said. “The villains are rising to power in public view, and the hidden rebels have to go to new lengths to make their presence known to the world.” For more information, call 618-939-6232.
Jason Wilber concert
Jason Wilber, singer, songwriter and lead guitarist for John Prine, will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday at Espenschied Chapel, 317 County Road in Mascoutah. Wilber is described as “an affable Indiana-born badass who can play burn-it-down rock solos or offer up plaintive acoustic loveliness.” He also has a syndicated show, “In Search of a Song,” on the PRX (Public Radio Exchange) online network. The concert is a fundraiser for the chapel’s building project and will include raffles. Tickets cost $15 in advance at www.espenschiedchapel.org, espenschiedchapel@mac.com or Bee Hollow Market in Mascoutah; $20 at the door; or $30 for the concert plus a reception with Wilber, wine, snacks and a commemorative wine glass.
Firemans Hall dance
MUSIC Social Dance Club will hold its Annual Dinner Dance on Saturday at the Firemans Hall in Collinsville. It’s open to the public; singles welcome. The Jorrells band will play, Cygan Delaney will cater and the crowd will dance the night away on the big wood dance floor. There will be a photo booth and giveaways. Anyone who attends will receive a free club membership. Tickets cost $25. For more information, visit www.musicswingdanceclub.com.
Boy Scouts food drive
More than one million Scouting For Food bags were distributed last weekend in the St. Louis area. The Boy Scouts of America, Greater St. Louis Area Council is asking residents to leave the bags filled with canned goods on their doorsteps by 9 a.m. Saturday for pickup. Most needed items are canned fruits, vegetables, soups, tuna, chicken and pasta sauce, as well as box meals such as Hamburger Helper. Each year, Scouts collect about 2 million food items, helping to provide more than 500,000 meals for those in need. Residents whose bags are missed Saturday can call 314-361-0600. Those who didn’t receive a bag can take donations to any Goodwill store location Sunday through Nov. 26.
