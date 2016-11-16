Star Wars trivia, dancing, holiday shopping happening this weekend

Cards and games
Colleen’s Cancer Kickers Relay For Life Quarter Mania — Thursday, Bel-Air Bowl Regency Room, 200 South Belt West, Belleville. Doors open 6 p.m.; auction 7 p.m. What to bring: rolls of quarters for bidding; 50/50 drawing, $100 vendor shopping spree raffle. All-in bid paddles available for $25. Light snacks provided. No food or drink allowed to be brought in. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.
Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday, Smithton Senior Center. Partner Night. Everyone welcome.
St. Agatha’s Basket Bingo — Sunday, St. Agatha Parish Center, South Market, New Athens. Doors open noon; play starts at 1. Ages 18 and older. Chicken salad and barbecue sandwiches, desserts, coffee, tea served; 25 games and 25 baskets (valued at $50 each) Bring a can of food and receive a free bingo card. Only one free card person.
Dances
Ballroom dance — 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Music by Mick Lacey.
Snowman’s Ball — 6 to 11 p.m. Dec. 3, St. Mary and St. Mark Parish, Engelbert Hall, 10th and Washington Ave., Madison. Doors open 5 p.m.; dinner at 6; music 7-11 p.m. Information and tickets: 618-877-2031. Deadline for reservations is Nov. 17 at noon. $18 per person. Dinner, live music, attendance prizes, raffles.
Square and Round Dance — 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Wayne Primeau calling squares; the Tevlins cueing rounds. Dandy Dancers sponsor.
Food
Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Scottish Rite Masonic Bodies, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Fish by the pound, plate, sandwich.
Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Information: 618-222-7171.
Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. every Friday. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, 1/4 fried chicken, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Eat in or carryout. Information: 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com
Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, Cajun cut-ups, crab cakes, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, Illinois 157, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. Senior plate starting at $4.99. 618-345-1492.
Highland Fish Fry — 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt.
Fried Chicken — 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. All you can eat. Adults $10; $8 seniors; $5 children (12 and younger). Sponsored by Millstadt VFW Post 22.
O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Sponsored by KC and Ladies Auxiliary. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Sponsored by Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805 and Ladies Auxiliary. Fried and grilled fish and chicken, homemade sides and desserts. Children’s menu. To-go orders delivered to car. 618-624-2651.
O’Fallon Fish & Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. every Friday, O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryout available. 618-632-8879.
Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. Information: 618-243-6545.
Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Sponsored by Eagles No. 545. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken strip plates. Sides. Eat in or carryout, 618-624-5412. Auxiliary bake sale for charity.
Summerfield Fish Fry — 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Summerfield Lions Club, 100 E. Park St., Summerfield. 618-934-3841 or 618-334-3177.
Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Choice of cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp, 618-667-8387.
Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Walton’s Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Events
Darts tournament — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Kaskaskia Riverhouse, 1 Harbor Point Drive, New Athens. Two-person blind draw; $10 per person with cash payout.
Holiday Game Night & Shopping — Friday, St. Teresa Parish Hall, 1108 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. Doors open 6 p.m. Bring a board game, card-playing buddies, Bunko group or hang out and shop. More than 30 vendors. Attendance prizes, raffles, 50/50, win a chance for booth prizes. $10; homemade chicken salad dinner plate included. Questions or to reserve a table: 618-277-2749.
Winter Wunderland Bazaar — 9 a.m.-3p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, St. John’s United Church of Christ, 7 East St., Smithton. Christmas decorations and gifts, homemade cookies, cakes, pies candy. Cafe will have chicken and dumplings, roast pork, chicken salad, pies, desserts. Serving hours 9-2 Saturday and 11-2 Sunday.
Seventh Annual Girls Day Out — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville. 50 vendors, artisans, crafters and businesses. Free admission to shop. Lunch and chance auction at 1 p.m. Fashion show by Cato. $25 reservations required to snows.org/girlsdayout or call 618-397-6700.
Teen concert — 2 p.m. Saturday, Kaskaskia Riverhouse, 1 Harbor Point Drive, New Athens. Bands: Meadow Hatter, OOPA, teen fiddler Brett Dudenhoffer. Free admission.
Harvest Night — Saturday, Hecker Community Center. Doors open 5 p.m; dinner at 6. Silent and live auctions. Information: 618-939-3434, harvestnight.net and on Facebook.
Belleville Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Belle Clair Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East (Illinois Routes 13 and 159), Belleville. $3 parking. More than 400 vendors and 600 tables. Antiques, collectibles, vintage and more.
All You Can Eat Breakfast and Craft/Vendor Fair — Sunday, New Baden American Legion, 105 E. Illinois St, New Baden. All you can eat breakfast, 8-11 a.m, featuring Behrmann’s sausage, homemade pancakes and more, $8, adults (reduced price for kids); craft/vendor fair, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Free Thanksgiving dinner — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 24, St. Luke’s Parish Hall, Belleville. Walk-ins welcome; dine-in as well.
Shoots
Meat shoot — Noon Sunday, American Legion Post 1255 201 Eiler Road, Belleville. Shoot rounds, wheel rounds, attendance prizes and free food. Covered heated shooting area.
Meat Shoot — Noon to sundown Sunday, Mascoutah American Legion, 1414 W. Main St., Mascoutah. Shells provided; 12/20 gauge.
Trivia
Star Wars Trivia Night — Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 12454 Illinois Route 143, Highland. Doors open 5:30 p.m.; Round 1 7 p.m. Complimentary photo booth. Costumes, decorations,themed food and props encouraged. Costume contest. $100 per table, 10 people max per table. Sponsored by St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary. Questions or to reserve a table call Christie, 618-751-2958 or Julie, 618-581-6537. Reservations not required. No outside alcohol or soda allowed. Available for purchase.
Trivia Night — Friday, First United Presbyterian Church of Collinsville 201 E. Church Street, Collinsville. Doors open 6 p.m.; game begins 7. $10 per person/tables of 8 or 10. Bake sale, silent auction, raffle tickets for a custom Fender guitar. Bring your own food and snacks. Reservations, call church office, 618-344-1109.
On Stage
“True West” — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at the Main Complex Theatre at Southwestern Illinois College Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Play by Sam Shepard. $10 or free with a SWIC student ID. Information and ticket sales: 618-235-2700, Ext. 5561.
Change in deadline
Deadlines for What’s Happening, Thursday and Sunday briefs, Club News and Religion briefs have now changed to a single date: The Thursday at noon prior to the week the event occurs. This will go into effect Dec. 1.
For example: Noon Thursday, Nov. 24, is the deadline if you want your local event to appear in the Thursday, Dec. 1 edition of the paper. It is also the deadline for any other brief/club news set to appear Dec. 1, 3, 4 or 5. It must be submitted to the Lifestyle section and labeled accordingly.
Email is the preferred method of sending us events/briefs/club news: lifestyle@bnd.com or whatshappening@bnd.com. Fax to 618-236-9773. In all cases, please include a (non-published) name and phone where someone can be reached during the day if there are questions.
Mail to: Lifestyle local events, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427.
Questions: Call 618-239-2547 or 618-239-2664.
