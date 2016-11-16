Muny ’17 season includes ‘Little Mermaid,’ ‘Unsinkable Molly Brown’

The Muny announced today that its 2017 summer season will include two Muny premieres, a revised version of the rarely produced “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” and the comedy “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”
The Muny’s 99th season lineup next summer is:
June 12-18: “Jesus Christ Superstar”
June 20-29: “The Little Mermaid”
July 5-11: “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”
July 13-19: “All Shook Up”
July 21-27: “The Unsinkable Molly Brown”
July 29-Aug. 4: “A Chorus Line”
Aug. 7-13: “Newsies”
For more information, visit muny.org or call 314-361-1900.
