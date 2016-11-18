BND Magazine

November 18, 2016 10:56 AM

Metro-east club news and information for Nov. 21-Dec. 1

Belleville

▪  Optimist Club of Belleville Noon Tuesday at Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St. in Belleville. Luncheon. Ashley Pollock will speak on “Ella Baker and the Origins of Participatory Democracy.” Guests welcome.

Highland

▪  Highland League of Writers 6 to 9 p.m. Monday in Meeting Room No. 2 at Korte Recreation Center in Highland. Free and open to the public. For more information, call Chuck Schwend at 618-887-4797.

O’Fallon

▪  O’Fallon Township Senior Committee 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon. Dinner and entertainment. Tickets available in office for $3. Reservation deadline is Tuesday.

BND Magazine

