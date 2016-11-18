Metro-east club news and information for Nov. 21-Dec. 1

Belleville
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday at Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St. in Belleville. Luncheon. Ashley Pollock will speak on “Ella Baker and the Origins of Participatory Democracy.” Guests welcome.
Highland
▪ Highland League of Writers — 6 to 9 p.m. Monday in Meeting Room No. 2 at Korte Recreation Center in Highland. Free and open to the public. For more information, call Chuck Schwend at 618-887-4797.
O’Fallon
▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee — 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon. Dinner and entertainment. Tickets available in office for $3. Reservation deadline is Tuesday.
Comments