Animal control found her in October. Now Ginger is ready to come live with you.

The holiday season is upon us and time is running out to get that perfect gift. Bring home Ginger and make this the most memorable holiday for you and your family. Ginger is a 10-year old poodle mix and she is available for adoption at the Belleville Area Humane Society.
Ginger was found by animal control in early October and she now lives at the humane society. After being brought to the shelter, Ginger was spayed, groomed and given all necessary vaccinations. She is very sweet and would be the perfect addition to your home this holiday season.
She can be a bit shy at first, but after a day or two, she warms up to everyone and is eager to become their friend. Since Ginger is such a small dog at 14 pounds, she would make a great pet for those who live in an apartment or condo.
Ginger does well with children, other dogs and even some cats. She can be laid back for those who are more relaxed or she can run around the park with those who are more active.
For more information or to adopt Ginger, visit Belleville Area Humane Society or call 618-235-3712.
