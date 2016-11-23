Santa is coming — and so are your favorite holiday events

1:55 Turkey Palooza gets SIUE students in the holiday spirit Pause

1:35 Kenyan artist Pat Ayano now lives in O'Fallon

1:31 A Fine Swine Barbecue

1:15 Tammy the cat is good with kids and wants to join your family.

1:12 Painting for a cancer cure

2:00 Solar investment

1:14 Tammy the cat is good with kids and would make a great addition to your family

1:12 Jacob Bornemann Brazilian Ju Jitsu

1:40 Teen opera singer Olivia Gregory sings and talks of a career in music

1:18 Hop House Southern Eatery offers 'fresh, Southern-twisted American food'