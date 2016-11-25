These electronics will be popular gifts for your family

By day, Devin Macon, 30, of Fairview Heights, is a senior consultant and software quality-assurance engineering at Nestlé Purina Careers in St. Louis.
But since September, he’s also become a blogger with a YouTube Channel, CKid: Where Opinions Meet Technology. His first video was of Amazon’s Echo Dot and he’s been hooked on telling the rest of us about electronics. He offered News-Democrat readers his list of must-haves for Chrismas 2016.
Top 5 Tech Toys Under $100
1. Amazon Echo Dot 2nd Gen ($49.99). Plays music, controls smart home devices, provides info, sets alarms and more.
2. Nintendo Classic Edition ($59.99). A miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985. Just plug into your TV and play any of the 30 pre-installed games.
3. Amazon Fire Stick with Voice Remote ($39.99). Just plug into your HDTV and start streaming more than 4,000 channels, apps and games.
4. Phillips Hue LED Starter Kit with 2 Bulbs & Hue Bridge ($69.99). Allows you to wirelessly connects up to 50 lights in your home and control them remotely.
5. Syma X5C Drone ($60). Quadcopter equipped with HD camera. Perform flips at the press of a button with 360-degree eversion. Wind resistant and can be flown indoors or outdoors
Honorable Mentions
WeMo Switch ($38.99). Uses your existing home Wi-Fi network to provide wireless control of TVs, lamps, stereos, heaters, fans and more.
Tile Slim Bluetooth Tracker ($28.99). Easy to stick, slide or tuck into tight spots, like wallets, purses and passports. Helps you find your lost things fast.
Bonus items for those with higher budget
1. Playstation Virtual Reality Launch Bundle Kit ($500). Next generation gaming experience allowing you step into the virtual worlds
2. Google Home ($129). A voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant. Ask it questions. Tell it to do things. It’s your own Google, always ready to help.
3. Logitech Harmony Elite ($300). Unifies control of your home entertainment and smart home devices into one device.
4. Amazon Echo ($179.99). A hands-free speaker you control with your voice. Connects to the Alexa Voice Service to play music, provide information, news, sports and more.
5. Apple Watch Series 2 (Starting at $369). Has built-in GPS, a fast dual-core processor and is water resistant to 50 meters.
6. Apple MacBook Pro ($1,799). Thinner, lighter, more powerful and comes with the new Touch Bar, a strip of glass built into the keyboard that replaces the function keys.
Comments