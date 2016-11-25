Religion briefs

LeFevres concert
Bethalto Church of God will host a concert by The LeFevres as part of its Southern Gospel 4 U series. It will begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 3. The church is at 800 E. Bethalto Drive in Bethalto. People from all denominations are welcome. Admission is free. An offering will be collected. The church’s cafe will open at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call Tom or Sharon at 618-616-2815, email to southerngospel4u@aol.com or visit www.southerngospel4u.org.
40th anniversary
St. Mark Lutheran Church in Belleville invites the public to celebrate its 40th anniversary on Sunday, beginning with a festive worship service at 9 a.m. with the Rev. Ron Neustadt preaching. That will be followed by a luncheon and program with guest speakers from St. Mark's past and present, as well as the sharing of photos and memories. An offering will benefit Lutheran Campus Ministry, which St. Mark has supported from its inception. The church is at 105 E. D St. For more information, call 618-971-8234.
