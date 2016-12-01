Three high school students win Belleville concerto competition

The Belleville Philharmonic Youth Orchestra has announced winners of its 18th annual George N. Tuerck Concerto Competition: Bailey Washam and Adam Fults, of Troy, and Joel Rosen, of Olivette, Mo.
The three will perform at the orchestra’s Tuerck Memorial Concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at Life Church, 4180 Smelting Works Road in Swansea. The public is invited.
Adam, an orchestra member for three years, will perform Hummel Trumpet Concerto on trumpet. Bailey will perform Haydn Concerto No. 2 on violin, and Joel will perform Saint Saens Concerto No. 1 on cello.
The youth orchestra was founded by George N. Tuerck in 1962 under the auspices of the Belleville Philharmonic Society. The Tuerck Music Education Fund was established in 1998 to commemorate his career and contributions.
The concerto competition takes place each March. On Saturday, George’s grandson, Tom Hoff, will present awards to Bailey, Adam and Joel.
The Tuerck family has asked that the concert be dedicated to Shirley Green, George’s daughter, who died earlier this year. Admission is $2. A reception will follow.
Bailey Washam, daughter of Insuk Washam, is a seventh-grader at Triad Middle School. She plays violin with the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Suzuki Tour Group. She is active in softball, basketball and track and field and enjoys drawing, reading and singing.
Adam Fults, son of Darren and Amy Fults, is a senior at Father McGivney Catholic High School. He is active in school concert and pep bands, drama club and student government. He is a student ambassador and Madison County Youth Board member. He sings in his church choir and likes to read, hike, bike and listen to music.
Joel Rosen, son of Robert and Wendy Rosen, is a senior at Ladue Horton Watkins High School. He plays cello with the St. Louis Youth Orchestra and Preparatory Program. He has attended the Rocky Mountain Summer Conservatory for three years. He also plays piano. He is a Ladue Tri-M Music Honor Society member and Ultimate Frisbee competitor.
