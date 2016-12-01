Quarter auction, vendor fair will help 5-year-old’s recovery

Attend a fundraiser Thursday for 5-year-old Zachary Anderson, who had a brain tumor removed in September at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. The Collinsville boy remains hospitalized.
Proceeds from the quarter auction and vendor fair will help his parents, Shannon and Shane Anderson, pay for medical expenses, future treatments and transportation back and forth from the hospital.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the auction starts at 7 at the Collinsville VFW, 1234 Vandalia St.,Collinsville.
Cost is $5 per bid paddle (you will need quarters to bid) and $20 for all-in paddles. Win new and discontinued items from direct sales vendors, crafters and local businesses to be auctioned for one to four quarters. Shop and book with vendors and be entered into a drawing. Tickets for a 50/50 drawing will be sold throughout the evening, plus there will be two Shopping Spree Raffles. Food, cookie trays and other desserts will be available for purchase. No outside drinks.
