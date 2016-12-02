Gallery: World War II tank driver's grandson retraces service across European battlefields

Lou “Andy” Baczewski, right, accompanied his grandfather, Lou “Louch” Baczewski, in 2011 on his Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
Provided
Lou “Louch” Baczewski poses on his M4 Sherman tank during World War II in France. He was part of the Army’s 3rd Armored Division.
Provided
Louis Baczewski, 85, of Collinsville, at his home Oct. 18, 2007. He shared his World War II experiences as a tank driver with the 3rd Armored Division, 33rd Armored Regiment, D Company. He survived the Battle of the Bulge, but his tank commander did not. He still carried his tank driver license in his wallet and wore his dog tags every Veterans Day.
Steve Nagy
snagy@bnd.com
Lou “Louch” Baczewski, right, poses with his tank commander, Joe Cady, in Germany in 1944. They were part of the Army’s 3rd Armored Division during World War II. Baczewski survived the Battle of the Bulge, but Cady did not.
Provided
Louis Baczewski, of Collinsville, wore his dog tags every Veterans Day. He was a tank driver with the 3rd Armored Division, 33rd Armored Regiment, D Company in World War II. He survived the Battle of the Bulge.
Steve Nagy
snagy@bnd.com
Louis Baczewski, center, with his tank crew during World War II. He was 85, of Collinsville, when he spoke in 2007 of his war experiences. He wore his dog tags every Veterans Day and still carried his tank driver license in his wallet. He served with the 3rd Armored Division, 33rd Armored Regiment, D Company in World War II, surviving the Battle of the Bulge.
Provided
Provided
Lou “Andy” Baczewski, right, and his father, Stanley, look at old photos and other artifacts from the World War II experiences of Stanley’s late father, also named Lou.
Teri Maddox
tmaddox@bnd.com
This U.S. Army map shows the 3rd Armored Division’s path during World War II. It was given as a keepsake to Lou Baczewski and other soldiers who survived.
Provided
Louis Baczewski, 85, of Collinsville, collected this Nazi flag among his war souvenirs. He was a tank driver with the 3rd Armored Division, 33rd Armored Regiment, D Company in World War II. He survived the Battle of the Bulge.
Steve Nagy
snagy@bnd.com
Louis Baczewski, right, during World War II. He was 85, of Collinsville, when he spoke in 2007 of his war experiences. He wore his dog tags every Veterans Day and still carried his tank driver license in his wallet. He served with the 3rd Armored Division, 33rd Armored Regiment, D Company in World War II, surviving the Battle of the Bulge.
Provided
The Bronze Star awarded Louis Baczewski for his service during World War II. He was 85, of Collinsville, when he spoke in 2007 of his war experiences. He wore his dog tags every Veterans Day and still carried his tank driver license in his wallet. He served with the 3rd Armored Division, 33rd Armored Regiment, D Company in World War II, surviving the Battle of the Bulge.
Steve Nagy
snagy@bnd.com
Louis Baczewski, 85, of Collinsville, collected these war souvenirs. He was a tank driver with the 3rd Armored Division, 33rd Armored Regiment, D Company in World War II. He survived the Battle of the Bulge.
Steve Nagy
snagy@bnd.com
World War II bullets and casings saved by Louis Baczewski. He was 85, of Collinsville, when he spoke in 2007 of his war experiences. He wore his dog tags every Veterans Day and still carried his tank driver license in his wallet. He served with the 3rd Armored Division, 33rd Armored Regiment, D Company in World War II, surviving the Battle of the Bulge.
Steve Nagy
snagy@bnd.com