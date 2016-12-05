Scratch-made sweetness at Lizzie Bob’s Bakery

Elizabeth Toepfer buys flour by the 50-pound bag and has three 6-quart KitchenAid mixers in her new business, Lizzie Bob’s Bakery in Fairview Heights.
“I’ll eventually get the floor model,” she says of needing a more powerful and bigger mixer as customers come to check out her new location.
Lizzie Bob’s opened Nov. 15, but Elizabeth has been baking and selling out of her home in Mascoutah for several years.
“This time last year I made 50 pies and 6,000 cookies — and that was just in my regular oven at my house,” she said of her Thanksgiving orders.
Now, she has the room to create and the glass shelves to display, plus the exposure of being in a strip mall on busy street Highway 50.
She sells all manner of baked goods, from cupcakes to cakepops, and takes custom orders for cakes, pies and cookies. The bakery also serves soup, made by Elizabeth, too, with sandwiches expected in the near future.
Every item at Lizzie Bob’s is mixed, rolled, cut and baked by the 39-year-old.
Cookies at the bakery include lemon, chocolate and almond pizzelle at 75 cents each. One of her favorite items is the spumoni cupcake, with cherries and chocolate buttercream, for $3.50.
She’s always loved to cook, she said and learned from her mother, Kathy Vymola, and her aunt, Marilyn Siddle, known for owning and running Marilyn’s Pie Pantry in Belleville. Elizabeth said she made her first pie at 12.
“Pie is just so near and dear to my heart,” she said, citing banana cream as her personal favorite. Nine-inch cream, custard and nut pies are $24.
Elizabeth’s soups are a staple at Lizzie Bob’s, too. They will be served after 10:30 a.m. and cost $3.50, served with a homemade dinner roll.
“The Turkey Chili is the favorite among all my friends,” she said.
Elizabeth uses buttercream and modeling chocolate to decorate her custom cakes, with flavors like vanilla, chocolate, lemon, orange, strawberry or raspberry for frosting. She also has fruit fillings and offers lemon and lime curd fillings, as well as edible images.
Cakes start at $30 for a 6-inch round that serves 8 to 12 people, and go up to a full sheet cake with two flavors, serving 80 people, for $140. Standard cupcakes topped with buttercream start at $2.75 each.
“In the cake world, people chastise me: ‘You don’t use fondant!’ No, I don’t want people to pull off a layer of sugar,” she said.
Some of her baked items also explore the “healthier side of things,” she said. Sea salt is used instead of table salt because her husband and co-owner, Bob, is allergic to iodine. She also created a protein powder blend of blanched almonds, oats and powdered milk to add to her protein cookies ($15 a dozen) and energy bites ($2 each).
Even the bakery’s dog biscuits (a dozen mini bones are $2.50) are healthy, free of sodium and sugar, and a favorite of the family dog, Buckeye.
Elizabeth and Bob, 50, have been married for 15 years. He’s retired from the Air Force and had been working at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency until recently, when they decided to go all-in on and open a standing store. Lizzie Bob’s is a mashup of the couple’s names.
“He’s getting stuff done and using all the tools I bought him two years ago (for) Christmas,” Elizabeth laughed in the Lizzie Bob’s kitchen the week before the bakery opened. Bob had plans to put up the kitchen shelving, in addition to other projects around the bakery.
It’s a family business, she said, with her daughter, Isabella, 9, and son, Bobby, 12, helping daily as well.
The family tests everything before it becomes a menu item and they don’t hold back, Elizabeth said.
“If I don’t like it, you cannot sell it,” Isabella has told her.
Lizzie Bob’s Bakery
Location: 823 Lincoln Highway, Suite 102, Fairview Heights
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Information: 618-334-4917, email eliabethtoepher@gmail.com, lizziebobsbakery.com and on Facebook
