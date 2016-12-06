Adopt Snoopy and have yourself a merry little Charlie Brown Christmas

Collinsville, Illinois, resident Lou Baczewski talks about meeting a woman in Europe who remembered a civilian massacre that his grandfather witnessed during World War II. He traveled to Europe and followed the path of the Army’s 3rd Armored Division for a film about his grandfather’s experiences. He already wrote a book.
Pat Syano is one of about 400 vendors who will display and sell his work at Kay Weber’s Fall Art and Craft Show, Nov. 25-28, at Belle-Clair Exposition Center in Belleville, Illinois. He specializes in charcoal drawings of African landscapes and animal images. Others create jewelry, adult and children’s clothing, wood carvings, knitted items, purses, ceramic pottery, Christmas decor, quilts, soaps and other handmade body products.
David Stidham recently opened his A Fine Swine restaurant in New Baden, Illinois, to serve up his award-winning smoked meats. A Fine Swine serves chicken, pork and beef, each smoked with its own wood blend and served with a variety of sides.
Come by the Belleville Area Humane Society in Belleville, Illinois to see Tammy, a beautiful, long-hair, domestic, calico cat who would make a great addition to your family. Tammy, the calico cat, is 6-years-old, spayed, micro-chipped and up to date on all her vaccinations. She can be adopted at the Belleville Area Humane Society.
Four women from Trenton and Belleville, Illinois, known as the Painting Bs, have donated more than $16,000 for cancer research and education in the past six years. They raise money by selling hand-painted wine glasses, along with a few wooden signs and decorative rocks; and by teaching classes and leading private painting parties.