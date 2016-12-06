Adopt Snoopy and have yourself a merry little Charlie Brown Christmas

Pat Syano is one of about 400 vendors who will display and sell his work at Kay Weber’s Fall Art and Craft Show, Nov. 25-28, at Belle-Clair Exposition Center in Belleville, Illinois. He specializes in charcoal drawings of African landscapes and animal images. Others create jewelry, adult and children’s clothing, wood carvings, knitted items, purses, ceramic pottery, Christmas decor, quilts, soaps and other handmade body products.