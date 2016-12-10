Adopt Snoopy and make this holiday a Charlie Brown Christmas

The holiday season is upon us and time is running out to get that perfect gift. Bring home Snoopy and make this the most memorable holiday for you and your family. Snoopy is an 8-year old shih tzu and he is available for adoption at the Belleville Area Humane Society.
Snoopy was brought to the humane society after his owners remodeled their house and didn’t feel that a dog was a good fit for their newly designed home. The owners did obtain him from a breeder, so the folks at the shelter believe that Snoopy is a full-blooded shih tzu. After being brought to the shelter, Snoopy was neutered, groomed and given all necessary vaccinations. During doggy boot-camp, Snoopy was taught some basic commands. He has a little trouble with sit, but he is potty-trained and does well on a leash.
Snoopy can be a bit territorial at times, but only when it comes to his toys. If you throw him a ball, be prepared to never see it again because he will be reluctant to give it up. Snoopy is small in stature but big on energy. He would make a great apartment dog and would even make a great office mascot.
Snoopy does well with older children, but prefers to be the center of attention and would be better off being with a family that does not have other pets. He can be laid back for those who are more relaxed or he can run around the park with those who are more active.
For more information or to adopt Snoopy, visit Belleville Area Humane Society or call 618-235-3712.
