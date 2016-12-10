Belleville
Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday at Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St. Mayor Mark Eckert will speak on “The Latest Developments in Belleville.” Guests welcome.
Metro East Christian Women’s Club — 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St. Christmas celebration and luncheon. Cost is $12. Jewel Tones Quartet will entertain. Charlene Dennis will speak on “My Princess Story” and “This is No Fairytale.” Reservations/cancellations to Sue at 618-398-0772 or bellevilleCWCluncheon@hotmail.com.
Comments