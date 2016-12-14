Thursday briefs

Armenian concert
Lincoln Place Heritage Association will present A Musical Journey Through Armenian Culture at 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, 1014 W. Pontoon Road in Granite City. It will “transport the listener on a musical adventure, featuring talented local artists performing music of Armenia, including familiar old country folk songs, pieces from the period of independence and the period of Soviet domination, as well as beautiful liturgical music and an original piano composition.” Free and open to the public; an offering will be collected to raise money for the organization. Armenian refreshments served at intermission. For more information, call 618-451-2611 or visit www.lincolnplaceheritage@wordpress.com.
Kwanzaa Expo
Eugene B. Redmond Writers Club will hold a Kwanzaa Expo at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at Sunshine Cultural Arts Center in East St. Louis to celebrate “history, cultural heritage, artistic expression and the survival-through-centuries-long struggle (with style).” The location is the old Morrison School, 630 N. 59th St. (enter in rear). Admission is free. Activities include a Kwansaba candle-lighting ritual; poetry, singing and dancing by local artists, including Sunshine's ESL Community Performance Ensemble; comments by a member of the East St. Louis 1917 Centennial Commission & Cultural Initiative; and vendor booths. For more information, call 618-650-9991 or email to eredmon@siue.edu.
Cheerleading competition
Edwardsville High School Cheerleading Booster Club will host the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association Regional Cheerleading Competition at 10 a.m. Dec. 18 at Edwardsville High School (doors open at 8). The regional competition will feature many cheerleading squads from the metro-east. It’s a qualifier for the Illinois State Cheerleading Championship. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens (free for children under 2).
Wreaths for veterans
The George Rogers Clark chapter of Sons of the American Revolution will conduct its Wreaths Across America ceremony at 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at Oaklawn Cemetery on Oaklawn Road in Glen Carbon. Uniformed members will place a wreath made of natural materials on the grave of every veteran. The public is encouraged to attend and pay tribute.
Eagle programs
Pere Marquette State Park near Grafton is again offering free programs on American bald eagles that migrate to the area each winter. This month’s programs will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end about 3 p.m. Dec. 17, 29 and 30. Each will include a short video, presentation and observational drive to view eagles in the wild. Reservations required at 618-786-3323. Dress warmly, bring binoculars and fill the car up with gas.
Edwardsville project donations
Edwardsville Community Foundation recently announced it has received nearly $140,000 in donations for community projects. That includes two anonymous donations, totaling $70,000, that will be used for repairs, maintenance and other projects at the 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House. Another anonymous donation of $18,000 will help renovate the 180-year-old building that houses Madison County Historical Museum. Finally, Edwardsville residents Gordon and Holly Broom donated $50,000 to fund construction of a new family pavilion at Leon Corlew Park and Splash Pad. The donations are kicking off the foundation’s Season of Giving campaign, which encourages residents to support organizations that improve the community and preserve its history. For more information, call 855-464-3223 or visit www.edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org.
