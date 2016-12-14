O’Fallon Police, Caseyville round up Santa, plus cookies, bazaar

Christmas events
▪ Children’s Christmas Party with Santa — 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Caseyville Moose Lodge, 8558 Bunkum Road, Caseyville. Pizza, cookies and gifts for the kids. Adults, $1 per slice; photos with Santa, $5. Sponsored by the Women of the Moose.
▪ O’Fallon Police Department Breakfast with Santa — 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Amelia V. Carriel Junior High School, 451 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. Free pancake breakfast served 8 to 10 a.m.; Santa arrives at 8:30 a.m. Kids can write a Christmas wish list, take a photo with Santa or make crafts. The O’Fallon Township High School Madigrals will perform. Also collecting for the O’Fallon Food Pantry.
▪ Old-time Family Christmas Bazaar — 8 am. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Grace Church, 5151 N Illinois St., Fairview Heights. Live music, expert demonstrations, raffles. Gifts, stocking stuffers, cards and ornaments, home décor, wreaths and centerpieces. Desserts and dips.
▪ Christmas Cookie Sale — 10 a.m. Saturday, The Pentecostals of Troy, 8965 Illinois 162, Troy. Christmas cookie and sweet goods. Prices vary. No phone orders or early orders will be accepted. For information go to www.pentecostalsoftroy.org or call 618-667-6054.
▪ Santa and Mrs. Claus visit — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Dr., Hartford. All visitors will also receive a Christmas treat. This is a free event, although there is a charge to tour the Tower. Admission to the tower is $6 for adults, $5 for active military/veterans, and adults 62 and over, $4 for children 12 and under and children 2 and under are free.
Christmas concerts
▪ Christmas concert — 7 p.m. Sunday, Zion Evangelical Church, 117 W. White St., Millstadt. Millstadt Community Choir will perform.
▪ Metro East Community Chorale Christmas concert — 3 p.m. Sunday, Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50, O'Fallon. Free. Traditional choral music and Christmas pop hits performed.
▪ Christmas concert — 6:30 p.m. Sunday, New Baden United Methodist Church, 107 W. Hanover St. The program will feature the church choir, hand chime choir and youth bell ensemble, along with Wesclin High School vocal ensembles, solo singers and musicians on harp, piano, saxophone, flute and trumpet. An offering be collected. Information: 618-228-7202.
Games
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday, Smithton Senior Center. Partner Night. Everyone welcome.
Food
▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Columbia American Legion Post 58, 375 E. Locust St., Columbia. Cut-up, farm-raised catfish fillet, breaded fantail shrimp, hot dogs sandwiches or a plate lunch with a choice of two sides. Eatin or carry-out. Try sampler consisting of cod, catfish, shrimp, hush puppies and a choice of two sides.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Information: 618-222-7171.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, 1/4 fried chicken, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Eat in or carryout. Information: 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, Cajun cut-ups, crab cakes, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, Illinois 157, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. Senior plate starting at $4.99. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt.
▪ Fried Chicken — 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. All you can eat. Adults $10; $8 seniors; $5 children (12 and younger). Sponsored by Millstadt VFW Post 22.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Sponsored by KC and Ladies Auxiliary. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Sponsored by Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805 and Ladies Auxiliary. Fried and grilled fish and chicken, homemade sides and desserts. Children’s menu. To-go orders delivered to car. 618-624-2651.
▪ O’Fallon Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday, O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryout available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. Information: 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Sponsored by Eagles No. 545. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken strip plates. Sides. Eat in or carryout, 618-624-5412. Auxiliary bake sale for charity.
▪ Summerfield Fish Fry — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Summerfield Lions Club, 100 E. Park St., Summerfield. 618-934-3841 or 618-334-3177.
▪ Swansea Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Swansea Fish Stand, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, shrimp. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Choice of cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp, 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
