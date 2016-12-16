Sweet Tooth switches from candy van to eatery with savory menu

2:41 Wilborn family's faith helps them battle cancer Pause

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

2:36 Decorate a holiday table with items from in and around your home

1:05 Gerta may be big, but she is full of love and needs agood home

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome

3:29 Mother talks about losing son

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

4:13 Cardinals GM John Mozeliak and manager Mike Matheny talk season

0:39 Auction to feature items from former Flyer and NBA player Darius Miles