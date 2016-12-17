Gerta may be big, but she’s full of love and needs a good home

Meet Gerta, a 7-year-old brown and white tabby who is available for adoption at the Belleville Area Humane Society and is also this week’s BND pet of the week. Affectionate, playful and mild mannered, Gerta would be a great addition to any home.
Gerta was brought to the Belleville Area Humane Society in February 2015. The staff at the humane society feel that Gerta has trouble getting adopted because she is a little on the chubby side. Despite the extra ounces of love, it doesn’t it stop Gerta from living an active and full life.
Gerta loves attention and really enjoys being brushed. One of her favorite things to do is to play with her toys on her fluffy bed. A quiet family that is very laid back would be perfect for Gerta. She is front declawed, so she would be safe around children, though older kids would be better at giving Gerta the space she sometime needs. She enjoys receiving treats and playing with toys that dangle on a string.
Gerta is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on all required vaccinations.
To learn more about Gerta, visit Belleville Area Humane Society or call 618-235-3712.
