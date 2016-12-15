Religion briefs

Blue Christmas service
New Baden United Methodist Church in New Baden will host a Blue Christmas service at 6 p.m. Dec. 21. It’s designed to offer hope and help with healing to those who are struggling with loss and having a difficult time celebrating during the holiday season. The church is at 107 W. Hanover St. For more information, call 618-588-3588.
Strings accompany carol service
The Ramos Family Strings, with Manuel Ramos and Catherine Lehr-Ramos, both formerly of the St. Louis Symphony, and daughters Mary Ann and Elizabeth, will accompany the Sanctuary Choir Carol Service at 9 a. m. Sunday at Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main Street in Belleville. A Christmas tea will follow. The public is invited.
Christmas Story in Song
The Chancel Choir of First United Presbyterian Church will present “Hope, Joy, Love and Peace: A Musical Reflection of the Advent Candles” during the 10:30 am service Sunday.
This year’s cantata will be a collection of familiar carols and poignant scripture readings designed to illuminate the true meaning of the traditional Advent candles. The church is located at 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville.
Gospel New Year’s Eve
Bethalto Church of God will hold a New Year’s Eve celebration with three Southern gospel groups.
Mark 209, The Chosen Ones and Wanda Mountain Boys will entertain and inspire starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at the church, located at 800 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. An offering will be taken.
Come early for good seating; the cafe will be open at 5:30 p.m.
